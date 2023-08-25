Who is Heidi D’Amelio? 5 facts to know about Dixie and Charlie D'Amelio's mom

Due to their massive success on TikTok, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio are the biggest social media celebrities. Not only them, but also their mother Heidi D'Amelio, is extremely well known. The D'Amelios are basically the royalty of TikTok. Recently, Khaby Lame surpassed Charli as the most popular creator on TikTok. At the moment, their mother Heidi is making headlines.

Fans obviously believe the D'Amelios are extremely wealthy given the high-profile business partnerships, lavish vacations, and other posts they frequently post on social media. Heidi posted a request she'd received from a fan asking for a huge $100,000 in a screenshot obtained from her Venmo account. The fan, however, added an insult rather than a sincere remark explaining why they needed so much cheddar, saying, "F*ck you." The alleged generosity of Heidi is indeed astonishing, but those who support her are mostly interested in her witty response to the impolite request and don't believe she would have thought about giving them so much money in the first place.

While fans are praising Heidi, here's all you need to know about the celebrity mom!

ALSO READ: Who has Dixie D'Amelio dated so far? Taking a closer look at TikTok star's dating history

Advertisement

Here are 5 facts you need to know about Heidi D'Amelio:

Heidi's marriage

On January 4, 1972, Heid D'Amelio, a social media personality and famous mother was born in Lafayette, Louisiana. In May 2000, Heidi tied the knot with Marc D'Amelio. Apparently, in 1997, they first met in a New York City gym. Marc is also the founder of the D'Amelio Brands.

Heidi and Marc's celebrity kids

In August 2001, they gave birth to Dixie, their first child. Charli. Their second child was born in May 2004. With a combined following of more than 200 million, Charli and Dixie have a significant TikTok fanbase. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charli has a net worth of up to 20 million dollars. According to estimates, Dixie's net worth was around 2.9 million dollars in 2020.

Social media star

Prior to beginning her career in social media, D'Amelio worked as a fitness instructor in Norwalk, Connecticut, until relocating to Los Angeles, California, in 2020. With 2 million Instagram followers, 9.9 million TikTok followers, and millions of YouTube subscribers, Heidi is already a social media celebrity in her own right.

Heidi competed against her daughter Charli

Along with her daughter Charli, Heidi competed on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. The dance-based competition show pitted the two against one another. Prior to the start of the season, Heidi expressed interest in leaving the reality competition show, but she admitted that her daughter Charli persuaded her to stay. As the first mother and daughter to face off in a DWTS competition, Heidi and Charli created history.

The D'Amelio Show

The D'Amelio Show, a documentary about her family, features the 50-year-old actress. In September 2021, The D'Amelio Show's Season 1 made its Hulu debut, revealing the lives of Charli, Dixie, and their parents Heidi and Marc.

ALSO READ: Who is Dixie D’Amelio? Here’s why the reality star has been hospitalized