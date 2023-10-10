Who is Hersh Golberg-Polin? Israeli-American tourist's 3-word message to parents before disappearance revealed

A young American-Israeli, Hersh Golberg-Polin, attending a rave in the northern Negev desert had a nightmarish experience when Hamas terrorists disrupted the party. The horrifying incident unfolded with attackers paragliding into the event and abducting attendees. Golberg-Polin reportedly sent a message to his family before his disappearance, after the Hamas attack. Continue reading to learn about the tourist’s message to parents!

Hersh Golberg-Polin’s 3-word message to parents before disappearance

Golberg-Polin, who recently turned 23, sent a heartbreaking text to his parents, saying "I love you" and "I'm sorry" before becoming unreachable. The shocking attack left his family and many others desperately concerned for his safety, as reported by New York Post.

For the unversed, Hersh Golberg-Polin, originally from Berkeley, California, made aliyah (immigrated to Israel) at the age of 7, along with his mother, father, and two younger sisters. He had been celebrating not only his 23rd birthday but also his release from army service, which he completed at the end of April.

During his service, Golberg-Polin drove tanks in the 7th Armored Brigade and later trained as a medic, a choice he found more captivating than tank driving. After completing his service, he embraced a life of travel, music festivals, and supporting the Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team. He worked as a medic and waiter, saving up for a dream trip to India.

Escalating tensions in Israel and the Israeli response

The horrifying incident at the outdoor music festival occurred amid escalating tensions in the region, as reported by the New York Post. Palestinian militants fired rockets and guns, forcing hundreds of people to flee the event. Videos shared online captured the terrifying transition from festival enjoyment to a life-threatening situation, with attendees screaming for their lives as some were kidnapped.

This attack is part of a larger conflict that has seen Israel suffer over 600 deaths and nearly 1,600 wounded in a surprise onslaught by Hamas, the worst the country has faced in 50 years. The timing of the attack on Israel coincided with the major Jewish holiday of Sichat Torah and the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war during which Arab states bombed Israel on Yom Kippur, another significant Jewish holy day.

As the situation escalates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the country is at war and vowed that Hamas would face consequences unlike any they have previously experienced. Amidst these troubling developments, the world watches with concern and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

