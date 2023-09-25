Who is Hideki Kamiya? Video game designer to depart PlatinumGames

Hideki Kamiya, the director of Bayonetta and Wonderful 101, has announced that he will be departing PlatinumGames next month. Vice president and co-founder of the business, he said on social media that he made the choice after "a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs" and that he would keep making games.

Kamiya was directing Project G.G., the third installment in his self-titled "hero" trilogy after Capcom's Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101, before announcing his departure. PlatinumGames wrote in their announcement, “We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We wish him all the best for the future!

Kamiya also tweeted writing, "As announced on the official PlatinumGames X account, I will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs. and was by no means an easy decision to make. However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.”

Who is Hideki Kamiya?

Hideki Kamiya, who was born on December 19, 1970, was the original director of the first Devil May Cry game and has given his skills to other Capcom productions including Okami, Resident Evil, and Viewtiful Joe. Kamiya applied to numerous game developers after receiving his undergraduate degree. He submitted an application to Namco after being rejected by SEGA. However, Kamiya would reject Namco's request that he serve as a game artist rather than a game director.

A key member of Capcom's Clover Studios division, he later directed games like Okami and Viewtiful Joe while working with the company as the planner of Resident Evil and the director of Resident Evil 2 in 1994. He also served as director of the first Devil May Cry installment with a group known as Team Little Devils.

God Hand, Kamiya, and many other former Clover Studios employees left Capcom in 2006 after Clover Studios closed due to the financial failure of their final game and founded their own gaming company, Seeds Inc., which would later become PlatinumGames Inc., producing games like Bayonetta and The Wonderful.

Kamiya's latest work as a director

Bayonetta, one of the most recent games for which Kamiya acted as director, incorporates many of the same essential themes and concepts as the original Devil May Cry, with a focus on elegant combinations and outlandish character personalities. Its development company, Team Little Angels, is a direct rival of Team Little Devils, and the game itself makes blatant allusions to it through the use of characters like Enzo, Antonio Redgrave, and Eva.

