Who is Hugh Douglas? Son of former Eagles defender passes away in car crash

An ex-Eagle defender is in grief after his son was tragically killed in a collision in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. One of two Morehouse College students who died in a car accident on Monday night was Hugh Douglas, the son of 94.1 WIP broadcaster and former Eagles defender Hugh Douglas.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened in East Point, a suburb of Atlanta, just after 5 o'clock, Police said that Christion Files Jr. and Douglas were passing another vehicle in their car at a high rate of speed. Their car veered off the road, collided with two power lines, and flipped over. Both were confirmed dead at the accident site itself.

Who is Hugh Douglas Jr.?

Morehouse College verified on Tuesday morning that the deceased Christion Files Jr., and Douglas' were roommates and close friends. Douglas was a bright student of Moore House College and was slated to graduate in 2025. Douglas, who was working towards attaining a degree in business administration with a concentration in finance, allegedly belonged to the Morehouse Business Association. Furthermore, Douglas, a Goldman Sachs Fellow, had just finished an internship at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles.

Who is Hugh Douglas' father?

Douglas, who was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame last year, played with the Birds for six of his ten NFL seasons. When he left ESPN early in 2013, Douglas moved to Atlanta radio to work as a sports talker on 92.9 The Game, where he eventually co-hosted the station's morning show. Douglas then changed to a media career.

Christian Files Jr.

Christian Files Jr., a student at the institution, was also pursuing a business administration degree with a marketing concentration when he and Hugh Douglas were both slain on Monday afternoon. Files also served as media chair for the Junior Class Council, co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team, and member of the Morehouse Business Association.

The institution invited its students to join together in their shared sorrow and grieve the death of two brilliant people in the aftermath of the unfortunate tragedy. The college also announced the availability of counselling services for all those mourning the tragic loss.

