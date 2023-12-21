Who is Ines De Ramon? Exploring Brad Pitt's girlfriend's life and career amid actor's 60th birthday celebration

Brad Pitt, the Hollywood legend, spent his 60th birthday in style, with his much-discussed girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, by his side. As the actor continues to defy age, his connection with the 33-year-old jewelry designer has piqued the interest of both fans and the media. Let's take a look at Ines De Ramon's life and profession as we celebrate Brad Pitt's milestone birthday, as per TMZ.

A stylish birthday bash

The pair, who have been dating for a year, made their first public appearance at Mother Wolf, an L.A. hotspot. Brad Pitt, known for his ageless appeal, wore a black and gold-foiled shirt, while Ines stood out in a white short dress. After his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie, the Hollywood sex icon appears to have found joy and comfort in his relationship with Ines.

A year of love and secrecy

In November 2022, reports circulated that Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon were dating, with the two attending a Bono performance together. Despite early contradictory claims regarding their relationship, insiders close to the couple acknowledged that they have been dating for some months. Ines, a Swiss jewelry specialist and Vice President of Anita Ko, has become a consistent presence in Pitt's life, offering assistance while he works through the intricacies of his divorce.

Advertisement

Pitt and De Ramon's relationship has remained relatively discreet in an era of heavy public scrutiny. The pair welcomed in the New Year on a trip to Cabo, further cementing their love for one another. According to TMZ, they have an intense bond as a result of their separate divorces. Ines, who has been characterized as "zero drama and very low-key," appears to be a wonderful fit for Brad, who is relishing the calm of their relationship.

Career and personal details

Ines De Ramon, a bachelor's degree in business administration graduate of the University of Geneva, is multilingual, speaking five languages. She worked in the retail area of the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO for four years prior to joining Anita Ko. Ines has had a modest public profile despite her marriage to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, which ended in September 2022.

The world got a rare look at the couple's bond when they celebrated Brad's 60th birthday in December. Ines looks to be a stabilizing presence in Brad's life after being introduced to his buddies. According to reports, the actor is cautious and deliberate about their relationship, with one person saying, "Brad likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

ALSO READ: Who is Will Bracey? Exploring his life, career and relationship with Ally Brooke as they get engaged