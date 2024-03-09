The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has now issued a #TNAMBERAlert for 7-year-old Iris Crum due to new information discovered during the search and growing concerns for her safety. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the alert was upgraded from an Endangered Child Alert based on the newly uncovered information. Iris Crum has been missing since March 1.

Iris is believed to be with her non-custodial mother

Iris was last seen in the area of Blue Fox Trail in Murfreesboro on March 1. Authorities believe she is with her non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda. Czereda is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office in California for felony child abduction and by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office for custodial interference.

Iris' father describes his daughter

Anthony Crum, Iris' father, claimed he was meant to pick her up after school that day, but it never happened. He said, "I didn’t know really what to think or how to feel. I was heartbroken and…I’m scared for my daughter, honestly."

"She’s not going to school. I don’t know what kind of food or anything like that they’re eating if anything at all. He described his daughter as a bubbly, smart, and loving little girl. She’s a gentle, gentle, kind soul, and I just miss her to death, and I want her back,” he said.

Anthony mentioned that there is also a clock running. The purpose of his brief trip to Tennessee was to pick up Iris; he resides in San Diego. He stated that although he would eventually run out of money to pay for hotel rooms and have to return to work, he would not give up on finding her.

