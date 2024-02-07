Who is Jack Sweeney? Taylor Swift reportedly threatened legal action against student who tracked her jet

Taylor Swift's legal team has reportedly threatened legal action against Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida student who tracks celebrities' private jet movements, including the renowned singer as per the Washington Post.

Tracking celebrity jets: Jack Sweeney's endeavor

Jack Sweeney, a college student at the University of Central Florida, has received notice for his social media accounts that track celebrities' and prominent figures' private jet travels. Sweeney uses publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and broadcast aircraft signals to assemble information on the jet activity of various celebrities, including Taylor Swift.

According to reports, Taylor Swift's attorneys have sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter accusing him of "stalking and harassing behaviors" by tracking Swift's jet movements, "While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client" written by Swift’s attorney.

The letter, written by attorney Katie Wright Morrone, claims that Sweeney's actions disrespect others' public safety and are motivated by a desire for attention or financial gain, "no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.", Morrone added.

Swift's concerns and legal actions

Swift has already experienced threats to her safety from stalkers and individuals with evil intent, thus the letter emphasizes the gravity of the situation. It claims that by disclosing Swift's location information, Sweeney provides possible threats with a roadmap for carrying out harmful actions. Swift's legal team has warned that if Sweeney continues to publish details regarding their client's jet travels, they will take every appropriate legal action.

Advertisement

In response to the legal threats, Sweeney insists that his purpose was never to do harm and that he operates solely on publicly available information. He expresses his belief in transparency and open access to information. Despite the legal implications, Sweeney observes that his accounts have sparked public interest, particularly among Swift's fan base.

Jack Sweeney's tracking of celebrities' private jet movements, including Taylor Swift's, has prompted Swift's legal team to take legal action. While Sweeney claims his actions are motivated by transparency and public interest, Swift's attorneys express worries about privacy and safety. The conclusion of this legal fight remains uncertain as both sides navigate the difficulties of privacy, public interest, and legal rights in the digital era.

ALSO READ: Who is Heidi Klum's daughter Leni? Exploring her life as she shares candid makeup-free selfie showcasing acne