Who is Jacky Rosen? Sneak peek at Jewish senator's life amid anti-semitic threats controversy

A Las Vegas man is accused of leaving a string of antisemitic voicemails at the office of Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, a Jewish decent. He is charged with making threats to assault a U.S. official.

A number linked to 43-year-old John Anthony Miller is said to have made "numerous calls and voicemails" between October 11 and October 19, days following a terrorist incident in southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to court documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Miller is accused of sending numerous hateful and violent texts to Rosen, including one that said, "We're gonna finish what Hitler started you f------ s---," and another that called her "evil" and threatened to "exterminate you, f---."

Jacky Rosen's vocal voice amidst Isreal-Hamas war

Rosen has been a vocal senatorial voice in favor of backing Israel in its bloody conflict with Hamas. She encouraged the Senate to approve additional defense spending for the nation and to promptly confirm Jack Lew as the U.S. ambassador after visiting Israel earlier this month.

Rosen is the target of threats that coincide with a significant global increase in antisemitic threats. When asked about the threats, Rosen told Capitol Hill reporters, "I have complete confidence in our U.S. attorney and the Department of Justice to handle the situation."

Who is Jacky Rosen?

On August 2, 1957, Rosen was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Carol Spektor, a homemaker, and Leonard Spektor, the owner of an automobile dealership who had been in the American Army during the Korean War. Rosen's father's family was Jewish and emigrated from Russia and Austria, and her mother was of Irish, German, and Austrian ancestry.

Education background

Rosen studied psychology at the University of Minnesota, where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1979. Throughout the 1980s, she worked summers as a server at Caesars Palace after accepting a job with Summa Corporation. She attended Clark County Community College, which is now the College of Southern Nevada, while she was employed by Summa. In 1985, she graduated with an associate's degree in computing and information technology. She started off in 1990 and worked for Southwest Gas until 1993.

Jacky Rosen's political career

On November 6, 2018, Republican senator Dean Heller, who served one term, lost to Nevada's junior senator, Senator Rosen. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Former President Barack Obama both endorsed her candidacy, which was made public on July 5, 2017.

Rosen was present on Capitol Hill during the 2021 Electoral College vote count when proponents of President Donald Trump staged a Capitol storming. She was evacuated to a safe, secret place after being at the Russell Senate Office Building at the time. During the attack, she tweeted, labeling the incident as "reprehensible" and saying, "It's time for us as a nation to come together and denounce hate and violence."

