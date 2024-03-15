Trigger Warning: This article contains references to racism.

Jalon Hall, a black employee who is deaf and the first person of her kind recruited by Google, has sued the internet behemoth, claiming she has been subjected to disability and racial discrimination. Ms. Hall, who is hailed by Google as a diversity success story, accuses the company of not keeping its word about inclusivity.

Wired claims that Ms. Hall's complaint presents an incongruous image of Google's internal procedures in comparison to the company's public face. Google presented Ms. Hall as an example of their inclusive workplace on social media and at company functions, but the lawsuit alleges she worked in a hostile atmosphere where racial intolerance was pervasive.

Ms. Hall claims that after Google first promised to help sign language interpreters, it withheld access to interpreters and put her in charge of vetting content for YouTube to comply with child safety rules. Despite established ethical rules for sign language interpreters, the lawsuit claims that management turned down interpreters because of worries about confidentiality.

Due to the lack of accommodations, Ms. Hall found it difficult to perform up to par. Ms. Hall viewed significantly fewer videos than the required number since she was unable to comprehend the content of the videos without the assistance of an interpreter. Compared to her counterparts, this led to a sluggish advancement in her profession.

The lawsuit also describes a situation in which Ms. Hall was called a "black deaf woman who is aggressive" by a manager, who advised her to switch to a sales position. Hall also says that because of "inaccurate evaluations," she was not included in conversations and was not considered for advancements.

Although Google has submitted a move to dismiss the lawsuit due to procedural issues, they have not responded to the particular charges. But Ms. Hall is adamant about seeing a shift. In addition to seeking monetary damages, Ms. Hall's lawsuit calls for structural improvements. To guarantee that the next hires with disabilities have appropriate accommodations and fair opportunities, she demands reinforcement in policies.

