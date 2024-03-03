Who is Jamie Komoroski? South Carolina woman who killed bride on wedding day in driving under influence released on bond

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of a fatal DUI incident involving the death of a bride on her wedding day.

Jamie Komoroski, a 25-year-old South Carolina woman, was recently released on bond, ten months after a tragic incident that claimed the life of a bride on her wedding day as per PEOPLE. Komoroski was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury in April 2023, after allegedly hitting a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson while three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Background and incident details

On April 28, 2023, Komoroski, allegedly under the influence, collided with a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson from their wedding reception. Miller died on the scene, and Hutchinson suffered serious injuries, including multiple broken bones and a brain injury.

Two other people were injured but survived. Witnesses said Komoroski was driving at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone before the crash, with a blood alcohol level of 0.261 percent, well above the state's legal limit of 0.08.

Legal proceedings and release on bond

Komoroski was initially denied bond in August, but his situation changed as a trial deadline approached. Prosecutors failed to meet the court-imposed deadline, so she was released on a USD 150,000 bond. Despite objections from the victim's loved ones and concerns about the seriousness of the charges, Circuit Judge Michael Nettles granted bond, recognizing the unique circumstances of the case.

Advertisement

Chris Gramiccioni, Komoroski's attorney, emphasized her commitment to rehabilitation and argued that she is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. She said, “We have consistently asserted that Jamie is not a flight risk or danger to the community, and she now looks forward to demonstrating her continued commitment to rehabilitation upon her pretrial release from detention.”

Conditions of release and future proceedings

Komoroski's release conditions include strict measures such as house arrest, wearing a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring device, and surrendering her passport. She is not allowed to drive and can only leave the house for medical emergencies or court orders.

If convicted, Komoroski faces lengthy prison sentences, with reckless vehicular homicide carrying a maximum of 10 years and felony DUI carrying a maximum of 15 years, plus a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days.

ALSO READ: Florida Teen Found Dead; Everything We Know About Madeline Soto's Tragic End