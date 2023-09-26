Who is Jane Fraser? Citigroup CEO issues massive ultimatum on overhaul

Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citigroup, has issued a warning to the bank's 240,000 employees, telling them to "get off the train" if they don't want to participate in her restructuring of the organization as she eliminates positions and reduces the lender's top-heavy management structure. She said, "Get on board. We have incredibly high ambitions for this bank and, the train, it’s gonna move fast. So lean in, help us win with clients, help us deliver the changes, or get off the train.”

According to the Financial Times, Given that Fraser had developed a reputation of approachability over her more than two years as Citi's CEO, the stern letter seemed to signal a change in tone to some staff. In an effort to reorganize the bank on its business units rather than its geography, she had just days before announced the largest restructuring in 15 years. According to those briefed on the situation, there is internal frustration since Fraser and her executives have not yet established a cost reduction objective or placed a number on the number of employees that would be eliminated.

Who is Jane Fraser?

Jane Fraser's early life and education

Fraser, a 53-year-old Scottish native, graduated from Cambridge University with a master's in economics and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. At Goldman Sachs in London, she began her career as a mergers and acquisitions analyst. Then, from 1994 until 2004, she worked at McKinsey & Co., where she finally rose to the position of partner, a highly sought-after high-level position. She departed to take a position as Citi's head of client strategy, and she has been there ever since.

Fraser's journey at CITI

She had a number of managerial positions with the business during the 2010s, most notably from 2015 to 2019 as the head of the bank's Latin American operations. Her tenacity and accomplishments as a woman in banking have been noted. In March 2021, Citigroup named Jane Fraser its new CEO. Jane Fraser didn't waste time after being appointed CEO of Citigroup. She rapidly outlined strategies to improve decision-making, simplify hierarchies, and shorten bureaucratic stalemates. In order to better serve its customers, the bank underwent a division, segmenting into five key business units: global consumer banking, institutional clients group, wealth management, institutional services, and corporate functions.

Fraser's Achievements

It has been nothing short of inspirational to follow Jane Fraser's rise to the top of Citigroup. She broke the glass ceiling by becoming the bank's first female CEO and has since announced strategic adjustments that have set her on a revolutionary path. In order to improve productivity, decision-making, and inclusion, Jane spearheaded a complete organizational reorganization. Jane represents empowerment and is influencing the future of finance as the first woman to head a significant Wall Street bank.

Net worth

According to Benzinga, Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citigroup Inc., is thought to now have a net worth of 12.96 million dollars. About 109,665 shares of Citigroup Inc. ordinary stock are held by Jane Fraser. Jane Fraser has sold items at Citigroup Inc. valued at an estimated 15.8M dollars during the past seven years.

Fraser's family

Fraser has two boys with her husband, Alberto Piedra. Cuban-born Alberto worked as a banker in the past. He reportedly quit his position as a bank manager in Europe in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis so that he could devote more time to raising their children.

