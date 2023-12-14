Who is Jason Momoa's wife Lisa Bonet? Exploring her relationship with the actor as he gets called out for disrespecting women

Jason Momoa appeared on the BBC's One Show to promote his new Aquaman movie, and the actor is receiving backlash for his behavior towards Nigella Lawson. The actor joined Lawson and James Nesbitt on the chat show, but he sat facing away from the woman and showing his back while Nesbitt spoke, as if to cut her out of the exchange, as seen by her look.

Momoa is known for his knack to care for and treat women with kindness. During a nude photo shoot for Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke famously sang praises about his keeping her safe, especially by insisting that he get her a robe so she could stay warm. He is always known to be very gentle towards women for example even with his ex-wife and the recent incident has surely left netizens angered. Amidst this let's take a look at his relationship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet!



Who is Jason Momoa's ex-wife Lisa Bonet?

Before their 2022 separation announcement, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet represented the epitome of a blissful couple. For almost 17 years, the couple focused on maintaining a tight relationship with their blended family, which comprised Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, as well as Bonet's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, and daughter Zoë Kravitz.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet did not get together until 2005. However, their romance started in 1987 when Momoa, who was eight years old at the time, saw the former on The Cosby Show and fell in love with her right away. Then, in 2005, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa eventually crossed paths at a jazz bar in Los Angeles. Bonet had already separated from Lenny Kravitz, with whom she had Zoe Kravitz in 1988, by that point.

Jason and Lisa welcome babies

Through a post his mother placed on Momoa's forum, Bonet and Momoa announced the birth of their first daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, in July, 2007. Bonet didn't announce their pregnancy until she was seven months along with the couple's second child. Bonet and Momoa welcomed Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa as their first son.

October 2017

Even though they had been referring to each other as husband and wife for years, Momoa and Bonet married in a small ceremony in Topanga, California, in 2017.

Split

The pair ended their 17-year relationship in January 2022, announcing their split five years after getting married. The statement was made on the same day that production on Aquaman 2 came to an end.Their different work paths are said to have caused the breakup, and Bonet's concentration on her life in Los Angeles prevented her from joining Momoa "on every location."

Who is Lisa Bonet?

American actress Lia Bonet played Denise Huxtable in the sitcom The Cosby Show (1984–1992). For the role, she received high praise and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1986 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In 1987–1993, Lia Bonet returned to the role of Denise in the spinoff series A Different World. She has been in several movies and television series over the years.

