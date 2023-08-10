Who is Javier Loya? Houston Texans minority owner charged with 1st-degree rape

Content Warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual assault

Houston Texans owner, Javier Loya is accused of a rape case in Kentucky and is currently facing charges. Loya has been charged in Jefferson County, Kentucky, with one case of first-degree rape, five charges of first-degree sexual abuse, and one act of third-degree sexual abuse. The claimed assault is said to have occurred in May but the exact date is uncertain.

The lead attorney for Loya, Andrew J. Sarne, declared in a statement, “Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges. He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence.”

To note, this is not the first time an investigation has been pulled out in Loya's name. In 2008, a gambling investigation was carried out on the minority owner. The probe didn't provide many results since he was permitted to stay with the Texans.

Who is Javier Loya?

Loya is the co-founder and serving as chairman of Houston-based OTC Global Holdings. Loya has had his stakes in the Texans since they were founded in 2002. His precise percentage may not be known since the numbers have not been made public, but it is reported that it is fewer than 50%. Loya’s net worth stands at around 5 million dollars.

The Texans, who were created as a franchise in 2002, had Loya as one of its very first investors. Together with two other people, Loya co-founded Choice! Energy LP in 1994. Choice was a business that specialized in natural gas energy brokerage. He bought the business in 2000, and that was the main source of his funding.

Javier Loya's pretrial

Now as the case is awaiting its trial, the Texans have announced that there are aware of the charges against Loya. The team wrote in a statement, “We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners.”

According to the NFL, Loya won't be permitted to take part in any NFL-related activities. For the time being, he is effectively prohibited. Pretrial proceedings for Loya’s case are scheduled to begin on August 22.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

