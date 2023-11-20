Who is Javier Milei? All you need to know about the Far-right populist who won Argentina Presidential elections

The far-right libertarian Javier Milei, who has been compared to Donald Trump, was elected president of Argentina on Sunday. This election represents a turn to the right for a country reeling from an economic crisis and demonstrates the far right's lasting power worldwide.

The political rookie emerged victorious from obscurity, unseating the enduring Peronist alliance and its nominee, Sergio Massa, who in his capacity as Economy Minister oversaw unprecedented levels of poverty and 143 percent inflation.

After nearly 90% of the votes were counted, provisional results revealed Milei had won with 56% of the vote to 44% for Mr. Massa. Mr. Massa then announced his defeat.

Who is Javier Milei?

Early life and education

On October 22, 1970, Milei was born in Palermo, Buenos Aires. He attended private universities and Catholic schools for his education. He was known as "El Loco" (the maniac) in school due to his violent outbursts and strong language. He was a football amateur.

He played in the Everest cover band which performed Rolling Stones covers. After enrolling at the University of Belgrano, he went on to obtain two master's degrees. He was employed by HSBC in Argentina as a senior economist. Additionally, he has worked for several national and international government agencies as an economist.

Poiltcal career

He entered politics in 2021 and was chosen to serve as a national deputy for La Libertad Avanza, representing the City of Buenos Aires. He has restricted his legislative activity during his term to voting; instead, he has concentrated on criticizing Argentina's political class and its tendency toward excessive government expenditure. Milei has donated his national deputy salary through a monthly raffle and promised not to raise taxes.

Additionally, he has worked for Eduardo Eurnekian, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Argentina. Eurnekian initially backed Milei's candidacy, but he eventually backed out, claiming that Milei was beginning to act more and more like a despot.

Milei's media career

Milei is a renowned author who is also frequently seen on television. El camino del libertario is one of the books written by Milei. According to a 2018 ranking by Ejes, with 235 interviews and 193,347 seconds overall, he was the most interviewed economist on television, surpassing both Damián Di Pace and Fausto Spotorno.

Milei's policies

Milei has stood for reducing government expenditures. In keeping with his'shock-value' campaigning approach, he has even demonstrated his point by showing up at rallies brandishing a chainsaw.

With the nation's inflation rate reaching 138 percent, Milei has been successful in inflaming public dissatisfaction with the political class, who are frequently held accountable for the mishandling. Milei refuses to acknowledge that the combustion of fossil fuels is to blame for global warming. He wants to restrict the right to abortion and refers to it as "murder."

