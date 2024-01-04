Who is Jay Hernandez? Exploring his life, career, and relationships as actor expresses disappointment over show Magnum P.I. ending

Magnum P.I. on NBC bid adieu and star Jay Hernandez spoke about his thoughts on the finale and whether or not there are plans to carry on the plot. Hernandez stated on social media on Wednesday, shortly before the NBC series finale of Magnum P.I., "I actually floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it’s still possible. If I’m being totally honest I didn’t love the show ending how it did.”

Given that the cast options for Season 5's second, ten-episode half expired on June 30 due to the Hollywood writers' strike, NBC, which stepped up a year ago to preserve Magnum after its CBS run was canceled after four seasons, decided not to purchase any further episodes. Magnum's total viewership was eighth out of all the dramas that NBC showed during the previous season.

Hernandez who was the lead star on the show has had an interesting acting career since his debut with some of his best roles. He starred as Kikicho in the 2000 film Living the Life, his feature debut. Since his first film, he has become more popular in the industry. In this article, we take a closer look at his life and filmography!

Who is Jay Hernandez?

Early life

Hernandez was born in Montebello, California, on February 20, 1978. He was approached by talent representative Howard Tyner in a Los Angeles high-rise elevator, and Tyner believed he had what it required to succeed in Hollywood. He forwarded Hernandez's photos to casting agents and registered him in an acting school.

Acting career

He is also widely recognized for his performance in the 2001 film Crazy/Beautiful as Kirsten Dunst. In the beginning of his career, he has also worked as a fashion model for popular companies and brands. In addition, he starred in the films American Son, Lakeview Terrace, Friday Night Lights, and Friday Night Lights.

He has a lengthy history in this field. Hernandez has also worked in the television industry where he made his screen debut as Antonio Lopez in the television series Hang Time. He had a role in this show from 1998 till 2000.

In Eli Roth's Hostel (2005) and Hostel: Part II (2007), Hernandez played Paxton. He made an appearance in the 2015 film Max as a US military soldier tasked with caring for the titular rescue dog, who had been traumatized by the loss of his former handler. He portrayed Jessie Harkness in the comedy Bad Moms and El Diablo, a metahuman former gangster, in the blockbuster movie Suicide Squad in 2016.

Personal life

Hernandez and his family are very close. He has a brother and two sisters. Hernandez got married to his old Hang Time co-star Daniella Deutscher in 2006.

