Who is Jayson Boebert? Lauren Boebert's ex admits subjecting her to 'devastating divorce'

On Monday, Lauren Boebert's ex-husband came to her defense after a video last week appeared to show the Colorado Representative grabbing both her date and herself at a "Beetlejuice" musical theatre performance.

Jayson Boebert apologized in-depth for his ex-wife being asked to leave in his Facebook post. He admitted some responsibility for her actions, which were caught on camera, and said that his unfaithfulness throughout their 20-year marriage "broke her down."

ALSO READ: 'Future date nights have been canceled': Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice date unlikely to get second chance?

Jaysin comes in defense of Lauren Boebert's actions

Lauren Boebert was kicked out of the performance because of her disruptive actions, including vaping. Boebert and her date were caught on camera last Friday making passionate moves toward one another.

Boebert first claimed that she was kicked out of the performance because of her singing, but further recordings of her at the play appeared after which she apologized.

The Colorado congresswoman's husband, Jayson Boebert, who is now divorcing her, defended his soon-to-be ex-wife on Facebook on Monday. He said that instead of focusing on Lauren for her actions, people should target him.

Who is Jayson Boebert?

According to the website of her campaign, Jayson and Lauren Boebert tied the knot in 2005. Together, Jayson and Lauren Boebert are the parents of four kids. Jayson Boebert attended the College of Southern Nevada and works as a consultant with Boebert Consulting. Lauren and he moved into a house in Rifle, Colorado, after getting married.

In 2004, Jayson also faced legal issues and entered a guilty plea to public indecency and vulgar exposure. He was also given a four-year prison term and two years of probation. After 18 years of marriage, Lauren filed for divorce in May of this year.

ALSO READ: Who is Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host set to continue stint till 2026