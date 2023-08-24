Who is Jelena Djokovic? 5 facts to know about 23-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic’s wife

Who is Jelena Djokovic?

Jelena Djokovic was born on June 17, 1986, in Belgrade, Serbia, as Jelena Ristic. She grew up in a middle-class home and had a rather typical upbringing. Jelena showed a strong desire to learn and pursued a degree in economics after graduating from high school. Jelena studied business at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, where she excelled academically.

Relationship with Novak Djokovic

Jelena and Novak Djokovic were childhood friends before beginning a relationship in 2005. While Novak was still establishing himself as a professional tennis player, their romance grew. Throughout Novak's career, Jelena has been a pillar of support and his biggest booster. Their marriage has been praised for its durability, stability, and mutual respect.

Philanthropy and the Novak Djokovic Foundation

Along with her husband, Jelena is involved in a number of humanitarian activities. In 2007, they co-founded the Novak Djokovic Foundation. The major goal of the foundation is to improve educational opportunities and overall well-being for disadvantaged children in Serbia and around the world. The foundation's many projects aim to give access to high-quality preschool education and to assist low-income families.

ALSO READ: https://www.pinkvilla.com/trending/world/who-is-angela-tian-lil-tays-mother-gives-update-on-her-custody-battle-with-christopher-hope-1237148

Motherhood and Family Life

Jelena and Novak Djokovic have two beautiful children. Stefan, their first child, was born in October 2014. Tara, their second child, was born in September of this year. Jelena and Novak carefully prioritize their family life, creating a healthy balance between work obligations and the joys of parenthood.

Public Presence and Personality

Jelena Djokovic has become a well-known public personality, frequently appearing alongside Novak at numerous tennis competitions and social occasions. She is admired for her friendliness, grace, and natural beauty. Jelena's personality shines in her interactions with fans and her participation in philanthropic endeavors, where she demonstrates her sympathetic side.

While Jelena mostly supports her husband's profession and charity endeavors, she remains an inspiring figure in her own right. Jelena Djokovic is not only a supportive spouse but also a sympathetic advocate for children's education and well-being.

ALSO READ: https://www.pinkvilla.com/trending/world/what-happened-to-luna-25-latest-updates-on-moon-lander-as-it-crashes-into-the-surface-1237280