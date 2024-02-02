TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death and violence.

Jennifer Crumbley has to deal with an image that will never go away because she is the mother of a school shooter. Nowadays, Ms. Crumbley stands in a Michigan courtroom, occasionally crying as she hears the evidence against her. She might be found guilty or not by the jury, but she will always be a walking example of gun violence and poor parenting.

Jennifer Crumbley, whose teenage son Ethan carried out a school shooting at his Michigan high school in November 2021, wrote multiple texts that were shown in court on Wednesday. The conversations criticized her parenting skills and covered how the family's firearm was secured.

Jennifer Crumbley says she failed as a parent

She wrote, “I failed as a parent. I failed miserably." The messages were written by Jennifer Crumbley during a long talk with firefighter captain Brian Meloche, who claimed that he was having a relationship with her at the time of the shooting.

Who is Jennifer Crumbley?

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, testified on behalf of herself during her involuntary manslaughter trial. Her son is accused of carrying out a horrific school shooting in 2021 that left four children dead and seven injured.

She is alleged to have done nothing to stop him. In spite of a school counselor's concerns, she stated in her testimony that she was ignorant of her son's mental health problems.

She and her husband got a gun for their son four days before the incident, even though he was having mental health issues and was having hallucinations. Prosecutors have charged her with willful negligence for this action. In a meeting to examine Ethan's unsettling drawings, which took place just hours before the deadly shooting, they also claimed that his mother neglected to bring up the gun or mental health concerns with school administrators.

During the opening remarks, Shannon Smith, her attorney, contended that Ethan's behavior was not the school's fault and that her husband should be held accountable for buying the gun and supporting the hobby. She also accused Ethan of pulling the trigger himself.

