Who is Jerry Hall? 5 facts to know about Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife

Jerry Hall is a former model and actress from the United States who rose to popularity due to her close relationship with British media mogul Rupert Murdoch as per HELLO!. Here are five things you should know about Jerry Hall.

Early Life and modeling career

Jerry Faye Hall was born on July 2, 1956, in Gonzales, Texas, into a close-knit family of five siblings. She attended North Mesquite High School before transferring to Gonzales Junior College. Jerry Hall's statuesque beauty drew the attention of scouts during her adolescence, and she finally relocated to Paris to pursue a modeling career. Helmut Newton, a well-known fashion photographer, discovered her there.

International supermodel

According to HELLO!, Jerry Hall's modeling career got off when she signed a contract with the famed Ford Modeling Agency in the 1970s. She swiftly rose to become one of the industry's most sought-after models, appearing on the pages of major fashion publications like as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar. Hall's doll-like features, piercing blue eyes, and long, golden hair made her a favorite of photographers and designers alike.

Entry into the entertainment industry

Jerry Hall ventured into the entertainment world in addition to her successful modeling career. She appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Urban Cowboy" (1980), "Batman" (1989), and "Cluedo" (1993) as per HELLO!. Hall also took part in theatrical performances, appearing in plays such as "The Graduate" and "Bus Stop." Her combination of beauty and talent contributed to her reputation as a multi-faceted entertainer.

High-profile relationships

Jerry Hall's personal life has repeatedly been in the spotlight as a result of her connections with public individuals. The most noteworthy of these was her long-term romance with Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones' vocalist. Hall and Jagger had four children together before their relationship ended in 1999, following revelations of Jagger's adultery. Because of their significant age difference, Jerry Hall's subsequent relationship with Rupert Murdoch grabbed the news. Murdoch is 25 years older than Hall.

Marriage to Rupert Murdoch and divorce

Jerry Hall's marriage to Rupert Murdoch drew a lot of attention in 2016. According to HELLO!, the couple announced their engagement in January of that year and married in a grandiose wedding in London in March. Their marriage, however, was brief, since Murdoch reportedly divorced Hall through email in 2022. While many were surprised, their divorce appeared to be amicable, with both parties going their own ways without any public acrimony.

