Who is Jirard Khalil? What we know so far about man behind The Completionist USD 600,000 controversy

Jirard Khalil, known to his army of admirers as The Completionist, has built himself a niche on YouTube as the go-to man for in-depth video game reviews. Khalil was born on January 3, 1988, in Los Angeles, California, and his journey from Best Buy employee to YouTube celebrity reflects his enthusiasm for gaming. Let's take a look at this charming gamer's life and profession.

YouTube odyssey: From ThatOneVideoGamer to The Completionist

Khalil's YouTube journey began in 2012 when he founded ThatOneVideoGamer, which then evolved into The Completionist. Complete games to 100% perfection was the simple but powerful premise. Success, however, did not come easily, as Khalil had to restart several times before finding his rhythm. When he crossed contact with online sensation Arin Hanson, the spark that ignited his passion for gaming completion was kindled.

Collaborations and controversies: The Completionist's rollercoaster ride

On The Completionist, Khalil worked with Greg Wilmot to provide a deep dive into old games and recent blockbusters. However, a squabble between the two resulted in the removal and redistribution of the first 120 episodes. Despite the upheaval, Khalil extended his gaming empire by co-creating Let's Play videos on Super Beard Bros. and becoming a member of the gaming collective Normal Boots. In 2021, he made his debut in mainstream media, joining G4's Xplay, which regrettably ended in November 2022.

God of work and gaming ventures: Khalil's diverse portfolio

With his series, God of Work, Khalil offered a fresh concept in 2022, fusing the game world with an office scenario. As he proceeded to explore new possibilities, his imagination had no limitations. In March 2023, he went on an ambitious mission, spending $22,791 to buy every Nintendo Wii U and 3DS game from the eShop before it closed. The project, which was sponsored by sponsorships, aims to preserve gaming history by donating the consoles to the Video Game History Foundation.

Open hand foundation: The charitable controversy unveiled

A cloud lurks over Khalil's philanthropic initiatives amid his gaming triumphs. The Open Hand Foundation, which Khalil and his family co-founded in remembrance of his mother, is accused of concealing more than $600,000 in dementia research grants. The problem was brought to light by YouTubers Karl Jobst and SomeOrdinaryGamers, who discovered anomalies in the foundation's Form 990-PF data. Despite assertions of funding for groups such as UCSF, there is supposedly no evidence of funds being distributed.

Jobst questioned the foundation's activities in detail, pointing out apparent discrepancies, including a comment from someone no longer involved with UCSF. When questioned by Jobst and Mutahar, Khalil claimed ignorance until 2021 and stated his desire to transfer the funds, but mistrust persists.

