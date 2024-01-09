Who is Jon Pardi's wife Summer? Exploring her life and relationship with the singer as they are set to welcome baby No 2

With a new baby on the way, country music star Jon Pardi is welcoming a family of four into the new year. The couple revealed their second child's imminent arrival on Instagram on Sunday.

The 38-year-old musician and his 34-year-old wife announced on Instagram that they are expecting a child together once more. Following Pardi's on-stage proposal in Nashville, the couple got married in 2020. Their daughter Presley was born in February 2023.

The news was given to the couple's Instagram followers in a video that was made to Labrinth's song The Feels. In the video, the ecstatic parents could be seen adoring their newborn while their daughter Presley held the sonogram pictures of the new arrival.

Who is Summer Duncan?

Summer's profession

Summer is a native of Clovis, California, and spent 13 years running her hair salon, the Tangled Salon and Spa, in Fresno. She ran a salon and spa in California, but it is currently closed down according to Country Thang Daily.

How did Summer and Pardi meet?

According to reports, it is through Jon's mother's friend and Pardi's client, that Summer and Pardi connected. Summer was first skeptical of Jon's decision to fly her to one of his gigs. After his gig at a country bar, the two went to brunch the following morning. On October 2, 2019, the Heartache Medication musician proposed to Summer Duncan, following their almost three-year romance and dating.

Advertisement

Wedding

On November 21, 2020, they got married in a small ceremony at the Tennessee farm Saddle Woods. Summer did, however, afterward disclose that the COVID-19 outbreak was the reason their wedding didn't go as planned.

Baby no 1

Jon and Summer starred in their eight-episode series on the CMT YouTube Channel in 2020, called Pardi Time. The show allowed viewers to see what Jon and Summer were up to while they were under quarantine. In September 2022, Jon and Summer announced that they were expecting their first child. Presley Fawn was born on February 18, 2023.

ALSO READ: How many kids does Jeremy Renner have? Exploring the actor's relationship with his daughter as he celebrates 53rd birthday