Who is Jonathan Majors' girlfriend, Meagan Good? Exploring her life, career, and relationship timeline with the assault-accused star

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to harassment and domestic assault.

The judge is likely to decide whether to unseal and accept the testimony of Jonathan Majors's ex-girlfriends, who allege physical and/or emotional abuse, into the criminal domestic violence prosecution. The trial for the Marvel actor is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The troubled actor, who is accused of touching his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari earlier this year and faces harassment and assault charges in New York, was seen holding MG close as they strolled across the city on Tuesday.

Meagan has supported Jonathan during his criminal case for the most part, which is interesting given that their connection seemed to blossom overnight following the ugly accusations made against him.

Let's take a look at the actress' career and relationship timeline with the now-accused actor.

Who is Meagan Good?

Model and actress Meagan Monique Good is from the United States. Good began her career as an extra on television series, including Amen, Doogie Howser, and M.D. Good landed her first role in 1995's comedy Friday at the age of 13. Critics first took notice of her when it came to the 1997 film Eve's Bayou.

This was before she was cast as Nina in the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter. After starring in the movies Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, and Stomp the Yard, Good gained even more notoriety. Good starred in the group cast of the 2012 movie Think Like a Man. The same year, she acted in the comedy Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and portrayed Joanna Locasto, the lead character on the NBC drama series Deception.

Additionally, Good has been featured in numerous music videos for musicians like Tyrese, Will Smith, Imajin, Isyss (which includes Good's sister La'Myia Good), Lil' Johnny, Memphis Bleek, 50 Cent, and Tyrese.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Major's relationship timeline

In May 2023, Majors and Good were seen out on a date to attend a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, which confirmed the rumors that they were dating. The news was made public after Majors virtually appeared in court the week after his arrest and the allegations of harassment and violence.

In the midst of Majors's accusations of assault, the actress became closer to him, and their friendship blossomed into something more. The couple was seen holding hands after they got off an aircraft in May 2023. Majors was waiting for his next court hearing while they traveled together from New York City to Los Angeles. Later, Good accompanied Majors to a hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

Good's boyfriend joined her in celebrating her 42nd birthday. The two were seen strolling in West Hollywood, California. On the other hand, Majors was missing from Good's birthday carousel on Instagram. The two have been going strong since then, and Good has been seen regularly stepping up with Majors, even for his court trials.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

