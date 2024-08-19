Who is Jools Lebron? The creator behind viral 'very mindful, very demure' TikTok trend

Jools Lebron, a TikTok content creator, has gained popularity with her viral "very mindful, very demure" trend. Lebron, who was previously known for her Bratz Summer era content, has adopted a more subdued aesthetic that has captivated millions of people online as per CBS News. Her rise from a cashier making videos on her break to an influential social media figure has been quick and impressive.

Merriam-Webster defines demure as "affectedly modest, reserved, or serious." On TikTok, however, it has taken on a broader meaning thanks to LeBron. The trend, which she launched with a 38-second video on August 5, shows presenting oneself in a polished, understated manner.

Lebron's video showed her appearing very mindful and very presentable at work, which contrasted with more dramatic makeup looks. This approach quickly resonated with TikTok users and has since grown in popularity.

Lebron's success in the demure trend has had a significant impact on her personal life. In a recent post, she talked about how TikTok has improved her situation.

“One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across countries to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition," she said. This newfound visibility has allowed her to support her gender transition and achieve financial stability.

Celebrities such as Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lopez, Penn Badgley, Lindsay Lohan, and Jamie Lee Curtis have shown interest in the demure trend. Their involvement has extended the trend's reach. LeBron's TikTok profile, @joolieannie, now has 1.5 million followers and 97 million likes. Her content continues to inspire and engage a diverse audience.

Lebron's transition to a more demure look was inspired by her professional makeup experiences. “I was like, let's go very natural. Let's not do too much,” she said during an interview. Her approach shows self-awareness and minimalism, promoting a mindful and considerate lifestyle.

“Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world,” she explained.

Lebron found that her demure content appeals to a wide range of people, particularly those who have had similar experiences. She said that she found girls who are plus size who are trans, who are having the same experiences that come uniquely with that set of combinations. Her content has served as a platform for connecting with others in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

