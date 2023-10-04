Who is Judy McCarthy? 5 interesting facts about Kevin McCarthy's wife

Kevin McCarthy is a speaker and representative for the Republican Party who is surely one of the most popular names in American politics. A politician from the United States named Kevin McCarthy served as the House of Representatives' 55th speaker, but only from January to October 2023. On October 3, 2023, he was famously removed from office, becoming the first speaker to ever lose this vote. However, while political circles talk about his professional highs and lows, many are just as interested in his personal life, especially his marriage to Judy McCarthy. Let's get to know more about Judy McCarthy!

5 interesting facts about Kevin McCarthy's wife

Judy McCarthy's early life

California's Bakersfield is where Judy McCarthy was born and grew up. On December 6, 1964, Judy McCarthy was born to Harvey and Sharon Wages. She was born in the United States to a housewife and a businessman. In addition to two sisters, Judy has one brother named William Wages.

Judy and Kebin McCarthy's love

Locals from Bakersfield, Kevin and Judy met in high school while taking the same biology class. At first, Judy developed a fancy for one of Kevin's buddies, but Kevin pursued her and charmed her with his alluring personality. From that point on, their relationship took off, and grew, and in August 1992, they got married. The couple lives in their hometown of Bakersfield and has been married for 31 years. Kevin and Judy have two children together named Connor and Meghan.

Judy's husband is one of the most famous politicians

Kevin Owen McCarthy' is a member of the Republican party in the 20th congressional district of California. Judy was frequently spotted at his side when he served as speaker of the 55th Congress.

Judy is Kevin's strongest suuport

She has consistently stood at his side during his political campaigns and rallies as a pillar of strength. When her husband decided not to run for House Speaker in 2015, she stood by his side.

Judy's connection with theatre and films

Judy appeared in the 2007 episode "Stalked by Evil" of the movie "A Hunting," which was about stalking. At the spot where former American president Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 2014, Judy was named a trustee of the Ford's Theatre Society.

