Who is Juliana Rocha? TikTok star dead after mysteriously disappearing from social media

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Famous makeup influencer Juliana Rocha passed away at the young age of 25 two months after going missing inexplicably from social media. Without disclosing the cause of death, Rocha's family informed her thousands of Instagram followers on Monday of the Brazilian influencer's death.

Rocha's family wrote in a statement, “It is with deep regret and sadness that Juliana Rocha’s family informs you, her audience and people who loved her, that she has died."Rocha, who posted make-up tips on TikTok and had massive followers on Instagram, had inexplicably stopped posting videos for two months.

What happened to Juliana Rocha?

According to a person claiming to be a close friend of her family, the Brazilian beauty expert passed away from cancer. Her cause of death is yet unknown. The Mirror reported that information about her demise was announced about two months after she disappeared from social media. On August 25, Rocha shared her last post on social media, leaving her followers wondering for weeks what had become of the influencer.

The 25-year-old gained popularity for her videos that included how-tos and advice on haircare, fashion, nails, and makeup. 1.9 million people viewed her most recent TikTok post. Her fans, shocked by the heartbreaking news, are left wondering what exactly happened to her.

Who was Juliana Rocha?

Brazilian influencer Juliana Rocha was well-known on TikTok and Instagram for her makeup looks. She became popular for beauty advice and how-to videos on hair, nails, and clothing. As a social media celebrity, Juliana Rocha began her career by sharing beauty videos and advice on nails, clothes, and hairstyles.

On Instagram, she had over 186,000 followers, and on TikTok, over 250,000. She was under the management of Helloo Folks, an influencer marketing organization, and worked on a video with the Pink 21 Cosméticos label.

