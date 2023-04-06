Who Is Karen McDougal? 5 things to know about the woman involved in Donald Trump's financial fraud case

American politician Donald Trump became the first US President to face criminal charges after a Manhattan jury voted to indict him over hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. During his court hearing on April 5, the 76-year-old pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts of business fraud against him.

According to prosecutors, Daniels is not the only woman involved in the case. It has come to light that Trump made hush money payments to Karen McDougal as well. Continue reading to know more about the model and her involvement with the case.

5 things to know about Karen McDougal

1) Early life

Born in Indiana, USA, Karen McDougal, began her career during her early 20s. The fitness model has appeared in various health and fitness magazines as well as commercials and national advertisement campaigns. She became the first woman to feature on the cover of Men's Fitness magazine in the year 1999.

2) Former Playboy model

McDougal, who is a former Playboy model, became a playmate in the year 1997 and then proceeded to become the Playmate of the Year a year later in 1998. She was also the runner-up for the title of Playmate of the 90s, just behind actress and model Pamela Anderson.

3) Acting career and columnist

Apart from modelling, McDougal has also acted in films and television advertisements including the 2000 film Charlie's Angels. Additionally, the model writes health, fitness, beauty, and lifestyle columns for many publications including Muscle & Fitness HERs, OK Magazine, Radar on Line, InTouch, Men’s Journal, Star, and US Magazine.

4) Advocate for Breast Implant Illness

McDougal has become a national advocate for Breast Implant Illness by sharing her health experience with breast implants on documentaries, news reports, and television shows, says her website. She has been featured on The Doctor's, Inside Edition, and ABC 5. McDougal is an active member of several Breast Implant Illness support groups and has shared her story in various printed as well as online articles. The model also brings awareness about Deep Vein Thrombosis and animal rights.

5) Relationship with Trump and AMI controversy

The 52-year-old model has claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007 but the former President has denied having a sexual relationship with her. American Media Inc, aka AMI, accepted paying McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story to prevent her from going public ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

In 2021, the US Federal Commission ruled that the payment made by AMI to McDougal was a violation of election rules and amounted to an illegal campaign contribution that benefited Trump. She then sued them and reached an agreement that allowed her to discuss her relationship with Trump, reports Reuters.