Who is Kate McKinnon? Exploring comedian's life and career amidst her return to SNL as a first time host

In a surprise change of events, the classic sketch comedy show welcomed back one of its favorite alumni, Kate McKinnon, in the final episode of the 2023 season. The evening was packed with humor, memories, and poignant moments as McKinnon made her debut appearance as a host on the show as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The homecoming monologue: From prosthetics to Barbie

McKinnon joked about the oddity of returning to her "old job" for the monologue as she ascended the Studio 8H stage. McKinnon, known for her great flexibility and fondness for character work, joked about leaving the show the previous year, citing her skin's unfavorable responses to the prosthetics she used throughout her decade-long run.

"I've never been myself in a monologue before," McKinnon stated, displaying her trademark self-deprecation. McKinnon, who had previously been cast as the freak next to the hot person in previous monologues, managed her comeback with charm and humor.

A year of highlights: From Weird Barbie to emotional reunion

McKinnon acknowledged her tumultuous year by sharing insights into her role as the weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig's summer hit. McKinnon recounted the crew's amazement at her look on her first day on set, only to find that the unusual ensemble was really her own.

McKinnon added a festive spin to the traditional holiday tune I'll Be Home for Christmas, tailor-made for SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels as per the Hollywood Reporter. "Feed me figs and make me wigs/reactivate my ID," she sang, capturing her signature humorous approach.

When fellow SNL alums Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph surprised McKinnon on stage, the speech hit a poignant high point. The trio had an emotional moment, which culminated in a beautiful song to end the monologue: "We came home for Christmas/It's time to start the show." Fans who observed the closeness developed throughout their various tenures on the show were moved by this heartfelt reunion.

SNL cold open: A hilarious twist on Hollywood award shows

SNL cast members lampooned Hollywood award presentations in the episode's cold open, presenting a comic perspective on the 95th annual Christmas Awards, celebrating seasonal excellence. The sketch set the tone for an evening of laughter, a fitting prelude to McKinnon's return and the holiday-themed festivities that followed.

Billie Eilish, a regular face on the SNL stage, made her third appearance, serenading the crowd with a rendition of What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. Greta Gerwig made a surprising cameo alongside McKinnon to introduce the talented singer, adding to the star-studded ambiance of the evening.

