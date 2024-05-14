TRIGGER WARNING: This article has references to an attempted homicide.

A man who gained fame after the wedding dress he bought broke the internet has admitted to strangling his wife and entered a guilty plea to endangering her life. Keir Johnston, 38, entered a guilty plea to the attack at Glasgow's high court on Thursday. He was then detained until a sentencing hearing was held the following month.

Who is Keir Johnston?

After being married in 2015, Johnston and his wife Grace moved to the Isle of Colonsay, where they stayed until the mother of the bride's outfit went viral and sparked a global controversy about whether it was blue and black or white and gold. Known as the dress that broke the internet, it caused a social media controversy when wedding attendee Caitlin McNeill posted an image of it.

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Kardashian got entangled in the debate; Ellen even invited the pair to appear on her talk show, where they won a trip to Grenada and $10,000. But the court was told that Grace Johnston was afraid for her life at home. On March 6, 2022, Johnston abused his wife at their home on a secluded Scottish island, threatening her with death.

Keir's wife claims to have lived in fear

Crown prosecutor Chris Macintosh described to Lady Drummond, the judge, and the court how Grace Johnston had to live in constant terror of her violent husband. "She was in a situation where she felt trapped, and there is no permanent police presence on the island," the man stated.

A few days later, Grace Johnston found herself in a potentially fatal scenario after defying her husband's orders not to go to a job interview on the mainland. While intoxicated at a pub quiz the day of the attack, Johnston texted his wife multiple times, one of which said, "You should support me, but you do not."

Upon Grace Johnston's return home, Johnston declared his intention to part ways with her. After the couple left their cottage, Johnston took hold of his wife and threw her to the ground.

Johnston's attorneys stated that their client had admitted guilt for the attack. Johnston was placed in custody after Lady Drummond denied him bail, telling him, "I do not need to tell you that this is a serious and violent situation."

