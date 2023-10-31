Who is Keith Lee? TikTok restaurant critic's review of Georgia restaurant sparks online drama

Following TikTok food critic Keith Lee's review of a few Black-owned restaurants in the area, Atlanta's die-hard foodies went crazy on social media over the weekend. In the last year or two, former mixed martial arts fighter Keith Lee has changed the lives of numerous restaurant owners by becoming incredibly viral with his TikTok meal ratings.

His initial viral video made a significant amount of money for the Las Vegas pizza chain Frakensons, and it has continued to do so for numerous other people. Keith Lee revealed how his family was turned away in a video titled The Real Milk and Honey released on TikTok on October 27, 2023, and the app has been talked about ever since.

What did Keith Lee say about The Real Milk and Honey?

Keith revealed in his video that when he and his family were in Atlanta, Georgia, they were trying out a few local restaurants, such as The Real Milk and Honey. Sadly, he was unable to receive meals when he sent his family inside, which affected his review of the place. People were still getting their food, and some were even dining inside, but they were informed that the restaurant had closed an hour early for cleaning.

Keith's video, along with many others, went extremely viral shortly after it was uploaded, and viewers were able to uncover a comprehensive list of strange regulations made by The Real Milk and Honey. Over four million people watched Nosybystander's TikTok video of them flaunting themselves, whereas Keith's original post has over 16 million views.

Lee revealed by saying that when he arrived, the personnel hurried to give him a seat as soon as they saw him, but when his family first went there without him, they were refused the same treatment. Keith's review of Atlanta cuisine has divided internet users; some have even suggested that his reviews could force restaurants to close.

Nonetheless, Lee has already included cautions clarifying that he does not intend to force restaurants out of business and advising his followers not to call in an attempt to get The Real Milk & Honey staff members fired.

Who is Keith Lee?

Keith Lee is a social media personality who rose to fame on TikTok with his videos criticizing food. He has earned about 300 million likes and more than eight million followers since he started uploading videos. Keith's reputation outside of social media comes from his work as a mixed martial artist for Bellator. Keith is currently married to Ronnie Lee, another influencer, and the two of them have two kids together.

