Who is Ken Hudson Campbell? Exploring Home Alone star's life, career, and filmography amid recent cancer diagnosis

Last week, popular actor Ken Hudson Campbell—who portrayed the Santa impersonator in the film Home Alone—shockingly revealed he has cancer through a GoFundMe campaign. After a successful 10-hour surgery to remove a tumor, lymph nodes, and part of his jaw, Campbell is now recovering.

His daughter Michaela Campbell gave an update, stating that her father is "doing well" post-operation. She expressed gratitude for the support he has received.

The update follows the launch of a GoFundMe campaign by Michaela Campbell and her family in advance of Ken Hudson Campbell's surgery. The campaign is to assist in paying for out-of-pocket medical costs for his recovery, particularly in light of the possibility that the procedure will affect his ability to work as an actor in the future.

Who is Ken Hudson Campbell?

Campbell, who is originally from Elmhurst, Illinois, began his career studying film at Columbia College in Chicago. He later attended the renowned improv-comedy theater The Second City, where he honed his comedic skills. While at Second City, he worked alongside talents like Steve Carell, Bob Odenkirk, and Chris Farley. This improv training eventually led to his 1990 film debut with a minor role as a comedic Santa impersonator in Home Alone.

Later, Campbell was a member of the comedy group Contents Under Pressure. He then joined The Second City national touring company. Subsequently, he became part of The Second City Northwest's resident company. After three revues there, he was employed at The Second City's E.T.C. Theater in Chicago as well, prior to his relocation to Los Angeles, California.

While still performing with The Second City in Chicago, Campbell landed his signature minor role playing a comedic Santa impersonator in the 1990 film Home Alone. He went on to star as Animal on the Fox sitcom Herman's Head for three seasons. In 1996, he played Buckman in the Fox submarine comedy Down Periscope. Campbell also guest starred as Ken, Susan's cousin's husband, in a 1997 episode of Seinfeld titled The Seven.

He portrayed the proprietor of a bookstore named Bruce in the 1997 Disney Channel Original Film Under Wraps. He acted in two movies: Groundhog Day as the Man in Hall and Armageddon as oil driller Max Lennert. Campbell voiced Baby Bob in the CBS television series Baby Bob as well as in ads for Quiznos and FreeInternet.com.

