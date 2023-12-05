Who is Kenan Thompson? Exploring the comedian's life and career as he reveals 'falling out' with co-star Kel Mitchell

Kenan Thompson is revealing the details of a conflict he once had with Kel Mitchell. The two became well-known from their Nickelodeon series All That,"which they used as a springboard for the critically acclaimed film Good Burger in 1997. Although Thompson claims that their relationship had previously failed, the two recently got back together in the film, Good Burger 2.

According to Thompson, "it was more of a separation that kind of grew into the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is like not much communication. We both entered the game as individuals, so at first, it was just us sort of searching for our own individualism as adults, taking a break from being a duo.”

How they patched up things?

And because of how well we got along and everything, we were grouped together. It was merely a journey of adulthood. More time goes by, and eventually it just gets absurd. He claimed that at last, they were able to resolve their differences over the phone and get in contact.

Recently, the two appeared together in "Good Burger 2". Both actors portray Dex and Ed, two friends who work at the Good Burger fast food restaurant. Thompson plays Dex and Mitchell plays Ed. As the friends re-united, let'

Who is Kenan Thompson?

Early life and childhood

On May 10, 1978, Thompson was born in Columbus, Ohio. At nine months old, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia. At the age of five, Thompson's mother signed him up for acting lessons. He had no lines in his first role as Toto in a church production of The Wiz.

In his early years, he kept up his acting career, making appearances in school productions like The Gingerbread Duck. He went to an audition for The Youth Ensemble of Atlanta (YEA), a theater company.

Career as an actor

Thompson worked as an entertainment reporter for CNN's Real News for Kids in one of his early jobs. He went on to play characters like Principal Pimpell and Superdude in the first five seasons of the original run of All That. He portrayed Kenan Rockmore in the Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000.

Films

While attending Tri-Cities High School, a visual and performing arts magnet school in East Point, Georgia, he started acting in his first film, D2: The Mighty Ducks.

Thompson has acted in a number of movies, such as Fat Albert, in which he portrayed the lead role, and Good Burger, which was based on the All That sketch of the same name. In addition, he starred in supporting parts in the following motion pictures: My Boss's Daughter, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Love Don't Cost a Thing, Heavyweights, D2: The Mighty Ducks, and D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Saturday Night Live

When Thompson joined the Saturday Night Live cast in 2003, he made a comeback to sketch comedy and became the first cast member born after the show's 1975 premiere. Having appeared in more than 1,500 sketches, he achieved a major mark on March 5, 2022, in the Oscar Isaac-hosted episode.

On August 11, 2022, Thompson was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of his 20 years of devotion to the show. It was positioned next to the star of Lorne Michaels.

