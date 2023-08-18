Who is Kyle Gordon? Take a closer look at personal and professional life of Planet of the Bass creator

All that we hear people humming is Kyle Gordon’s parody of Planet of the Bass. The song came out 17 days ago and has turned out to be a massive hit. Kyle Gordon's musical homage to '90s Eurodance isn't really even a spoof anymore; it's a genuine smash, with its 52-second teaser clip garnering 8.5 million views on TikTok. Gordon has a lot more tricks up his sleeve than simply Eurodance; he created his DJ Crazy Times character ten years ago. His whole comedic music album, 'Planet of the Bass,' which was released on August 15, is only one component. Gordon and his guitar cover a variety of musical styles on the 10-track CD, including bossa nova, country radio singles, emo-coded pop tunes, and others, to create parodies of them.

Who is Kyle Gordon?

Kylie Gordan, who is from New York is not only a comedian but also an actor, writer, singer, and improvise. With more than 3 million followers and almost 1 billion views across Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, he has suddenly become one of the most popular comedians and personalities on social media. Gordon often performs in front of packed houses around the nation when he is not online writing humor. Gordon performs regularly in and around his hometown of New York City.

Gordon finished a multi-city, large-market solo headlining tour in the spring of 2022. Gordon’s work has been quite popular and has appeared on several websites and television shows, including Adult Swim, Amazon Prime, Fast Company, Insider, Comedy Central, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, and many more.

Gordon has been playing the character DJ Crazy Times for many years but because of Planet of the Bass, he has gained a massive fan following on social media during the past month. On Tuesday, Gordon released the full music video which immediately garnered massive views.

Gordon's musical parody album, which spans a range of genres including Bossa Nova and early 2000s country pop, features Planet of the Bass. And for the months to follow, Gordon has a number of gigs and comedy events scheduled.

