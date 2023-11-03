Who is Kyle Hanagami? What we know so far about his copyright case against Fortnite makers

Fortnite is one of the biggest and most played games. Since its launch, the game has announced major collaborations with leading companies. However, the gaming company found itself amidst a legal battle. Kyle Hanagami, a Los Angeles choreographer headed to court claiming his copyrighted dance steps were used in parts of the popular online video game Fortnite without his consent.

Kyle Hanagami is one of the most famous and talented choreographers in Hollywood. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed a decision made last year that rejected choreographer Kyle Hanagami's case, alleging that Epic stole his dance techniques and used them as "emotes" in Fortnite, in a "novel" verdict on "one of the oldest forms of human expression."

Why did Kyle Hanagami sue Fortnite?

According to Hanagami, the game developer located in North Carolina stole some of his choreography, which was protected by copyright, and copied the dance routines in Fortnite, a game that has amassed over 500 million registered users in November 2017.

Hanagami posted a video to YouTube featuring himself and other people doing the moves. According to court documents, he filed a copyright registration for the "How Long" dance with the U.S. Copyright Office in 2021. The lawsuit claims that Hanagami's choreography may be recognized in "the most recognizable portion" of the song, which is the beginning of the chorus, in Fortnite's emote.

Epic filed a move in May 2022 to have Hanagami's complaint dismissed. United States District Judge Stephen V. Wilson granted the request, concluding that the plaintiff's and defendant's works "do not share any creative elements." The US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on Hanagami's appeal in August. The lawsuit was sent back to Los Angeles federal court for additional proceedings after a three-judge review on Wednesday overturned the district court's dismissal.

The appeals court found that Hanagami's claim that there were "substantial similarities" between Epic's emotions and his dance was plausible. The panel decided that dance is made up of different components that, when taken apart, are not protected, just like other types of copyrightable material like music.

The choreographer's choice and placement of an otherwise unprotectable element inside a production, however, is protected. The appellate court concluded that Hanagami's selection and arrangement of the elements in his "How Long" dance was significantly similar to Epic's creation of the "It's Complicated" emote.

Who is Kyle Hanagami?

Kyle Hanagami, a California native who grew up in Los Angeles, started dancing with the University of California at Berkeley hip-hop team in 2005. He soon became a 2006 company member of Funkanometry SF, where he swiftly demonstrated his talent for original and creative choreography.

He left Funkanometry SF in 2008 and went on to co-found The Lost Kids, a firm he co-artistic directed with Ellen Kim. In the four short years that he has been dancing, Kyle has taught classes in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Hanagami has choreographed some of the biggest artists and bands from around the world including BTS, Black Pink, Now United, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

