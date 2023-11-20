Who is Kyle Vogt? Cruise CEO steps down after suspension of license to operate in California

Kyle Vogt, the co-founder and CEO of Cruise, announced his resignation on Sunday night, less than a month after the financially troubled robotaxi company lost its California operating license and had to suspend operations of its autonomous fleet. The General Motors subsidiary has come under heavy fire for having an aggressive expansion plan that neglected to take safety seriously enough.

As announced by the company, Mo Elshenawy, formerly Cruise's executive vice president of engineering, will take on the role of president and chief technology officer. In an announcement on X, the former name of Twitter, Vogt announced his resignation without giving any reason along with expressing he intended "to spend time with my family and explore some new ideas.

Cruise's suspension to operate in California

Vogt resigned about six weeks following a serious accident on October 2 in San Francisco, the company's hometown, which left a woman critically ill for several weeks. The pedestrian was struck by a human driver while crossing a street in San Francisco, and she was thrown into the path of an approaching Cruise autonomous car, which dragged her about 20 feet.

Cruise's operating permit was revoked by the California DMV on October 24. Two days later, the company withdrew all of its remaining AVs from its operating cities in Arizona and Texas. By the end of 2023, Cruise had originally planned to introduce its fleet to ten cities, including Nashville and San Diego.

Who is Kyle Vogt?

Kyle Vogt is an American businessman who was born in 1984 or 1985. Vogt built Cruise Automation in 2013, and he held the positions of President, CEO, and Chief Technology Officer until November 19th. Vogt is a native of Kansas City, Kansas, and has been fascinated by the idea of self-driving cars since he was a teenager.

Educational background

Vogt was raised in a Johnson County, Kansas, suburban home and went to public schools in the Olathe and Shawnee Mission districts. He received his diploma from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 2004. At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he pursued undergraduate studies in electrical engineering and computer science.

During his junior year at MIT, Vogt left to work for the group that would later found Twitch and Justin.tv. Vogt was credited with "hero-coding" Justin.tv out of trouble and designing the camera systems required for live streaming. Vogt was a co-founder of the startup.

After leaving Twitch, Vogt focused on driverless cars and became President and Chief Technology Officer of Cruise Automation in October 2013. Early on, the business took part in Y Combinator, a startup accelerator that provides mentorship to aspiring business owners. In March 2016, General Motors purportedly paid more than $1 billion to acquire Cruise.

After Cruise CEO Dan Ammann left the company in December 2021, Vogt took over as interim CEO until February 2022, when he was appointed CEO while keeping his positions as CTO and President.

