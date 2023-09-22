Who is Lachlan Murdoch? Here's what we know so far about potential heir of Fox and Co. group

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch announced that his son Lachlan will succeed him as the head of both the parent company of Fox News and his News Corp media assets. Lachlan will keep his position as CEO of Fox Corp, the company that owns Fox News as well as the Fox television and sports networks, while also assuming the chairmanship of News Corp.

Lachlan is now the only chairman of News Corporation, the firm that owns the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and other newspapers, as a result of the decision, which was made and publicized on Thursday. Lachlan's ascension became all but certain during the last several years, despite the fact that his two closest siblings, Elisabeth and James, had previously been considered potential heirs.

Who is Lachlan Murdoch?

Lachlan's early life

Rupert Murdoch's second wife, Scottish journalist Anna Maria dePeyster, gave birth to three children, including 52-year-old Lachlan Murdoch. Lachlan, who was raised in top American institutions after being born in London, received his Princeton University degree in 1994. His senior thesis, which tackled German philosophy, included a Lord Byron quotation at its outset. He managed his father's enterprises in Australia for most of his career after graduating from Princeton. He stayed in Australia for three years, climbing the corporate ladder to become chairman of News Limited.

Lachlan took over the management of the US print division in 1999. In the same year, he also married Sarah O'Hare, a British-Australian actress, model, and TV presenter. Lachlan used to be considered the obvious successor to the News Corp company. However, he departed the firm in 2005 following a dispute with Roger Ailes, who was then the head of Fox News. He established an Australian investment company, which invested in a number of media and marketing businesses as well as a cricket club competing in the Indian Premier League.

Lachlan's return to his father's empire

However, not all of the investments were profitable, with his business suffering a significant loss on an Australian TV network. He returned to his father's empire in 2014. The comeback happened at a critical time, following the phone hacking incident and Rupert Murdoch's separation from Wendi Deng.

Rupert appointed Lachlan and his brother James to co-chair the movie studio 21st Century Fox in 2015. A 2017 New York Times article recounted how the brothers set out to try to change the culture of their father's business by promoting greater openness, workplace diversity, and cross-functional cooperation. However, the movie studio was sold to Disney in 2019, and James Murdoch left the News Corp board the following year, citing concerns over "certain editorial content" and "certain other strategic decisions" in his departure letter.

