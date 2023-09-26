Who is Landon Barker? 5 facts to know about Charli D'Amelio's alleged boyfriend

With over 151 million followers on the video-sharing app, Charli D'Amelio is TikTok's second-most popular influencer. Charli's love life has drawn a lot of attention from fans because she is such a popular internet personality. Landon Barker, who is the son of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

Charli D'Amelio and the artist became Instagram friends in July 2022. When they were spotted together after the musician's Los Angeles gig, the couple first fuelled relationship rumors. A source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that the musician and social media sensation are dating after they were both seen out and about many times in June.

5 facts to know about Landon Barker

Celebrity kid

Landon Asher Barker, better known by his stage name Landon Barker, is a 19-year-old American rapper, singer, musician, social media influencer, and content producer. Landon Barker was born and continues to reside in California.

The American rock band Blink 182's drummer Travis Barker and model and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler are the parents of Landon Barker, a well-known young man.

Barker's road to fame

His family's presence in the popular MTV reality series "Meet the Barkers" launched him into the spotlight. He was only two years old at the time. There were a total of 16 episodes throughout the two seasons of the show. In 2008, the show was once more broadcast after Travis Barker had survived an accident, and Landon and his family members rose to fame as reality TV stars. Instagram and TikTok are two of Landon's social media platforms of choice. He was raised like a superstar and is at ease with his share of fame and fandom. He often engages with his fans and appears to love the spotlight. Landon is frequently lauded for his sense of style by both his followers and the media, and many of his admirers adopt his appearance, hairdo, or makeup.

Barker's music career

Additionally, Barker has had success as a musician. His songs are available for streaming on the three most popular platforms: Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. He is known for his involvement in music, particularly with Machine Gun Kelly and Pop-Punk. Landon has collaborated with the musicians multiple times, which has only helped to boost his appeal to younger audiences.

Barker's following and his own brand

With over 3.9 million TikTok followers, over 1.9 million Instagram followers, 5.4 thousand Twitter followers, and more than 131 thousand YouTube subscribers, Barker clearly dominates the social media landscape. In June 2022, Landon Barker and boohooMAN unveiled a clothing line. Landon's new-age rockstar, grunge image served as the inspiration for the 40-piece collection.

Barker's relationship with Charli D'Amelio

TikTok celebrity Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker are currently dating. D'Amelio posted a private photo of the two kissing on her Instagram Story after Barker decided to make their romance public. Although their faces are hidden, Barker's neck tattoos and earrings are obvious. Ever since then, the two have been open about their relationship and have constantly shared pictures together. Recently, the latter appeared in the music video for "Friends with Your EX," Barker's debut song. She portrays the singer's bandmate's fiancée with whom Barker unintentionally falls in love.

