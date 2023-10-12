Who is Lara Trump? Donald Trump's daughter in law makes headlines for unusual achievement

Donald Trump's involvement in numerous lawsuits and court proceedings, which could lead to him being forced to pay millions in damages and even serve time in jail, leaves the Trump family with little to celebrate these days. The family's situation isn't ideal, but one of its members does have a reason to rejoice this week.

The daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, Lara Trump, achieved her first Billboard chart success this week. A rendition of Tom Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" was just recently by the woman who is married to the former president's son Eric. Now, it has earned a legitimate victory in several weekly rankings. This week's Digital Song Sales chart, which measures the most popular songsin, places the song at No. 10 as it makes its debut.

Lara Trump's new song hits Billboard's top charts

Trump's song ranks behind recent releases including "3D" by Jung Kook and Jack Harlow at No. 1, "Better Place" by NSYNC at No. 2, and "Mamaw's House" by Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen at No. 7 on the Digital Song Sales chart, making it one of the week's top debuts. Trump impressively beats recent hits from artists like Lady Gaga, U2, and the Rolling Stones.

Trump's cover of the late 1980s classic also appears on the Country Digital Song Sales list in addition to reaching the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. On that more precise chart, "I Won't Back Down" debuts at No. 6, becoming the second-loftiest opening of the week, trailing only "Mamaw's House" at No. 3.

Who is Lara Trump?

Despite not having grown up in the Trump family, Lara Trump seems to have been accepted as a lifelong member. A former television producer, she married Eric Trump and entered the family. She immediately rose to prominence in her father-in-law's inner circle during his first presidential campaign and was a major adviser in the Trump administration.

Lara Trump was born in North Carolina on October 12, 1982. She attended North Carolina State University to study communications while remaining a resident of the state. Later, she graduated with a degree in pastry arts from the French Culinary Institute in New York. Lara worked as an associate producer for Inside Edition before she married Eric Trump. Like Trump's own children, Lara was a significant part of the government. She was working as a senior adviser for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, earning an estimated 15,000 dollars per month.

Lara not only contributed to the campaign but also became involved in the White House soon after the election, which alarmed many insiders. Lara spent many of her days working as a YouTube star for the Trump administration in addition to serving as a campaign spokesperson. Her Real News Update program used to air on Trump's channel on a regular basis.

