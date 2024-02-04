Who is Laura Bailey? Everything to know about The Last of Us Part 2 actress as she claims newborn son was threatened after game leak

Laura Bailey, a renowned voice actress from Los Angeles, has excelled in both animation and video games, accumulating nearly two decades of experience in the industry. She has received great acclaim for her vast range of characters, including Abby in "The Last of Us: Part II" and Kait Diaz in the Gears of War franchise, according to The Gamer.

The Last of Us Part 2 actress reveals son was threatened

Laura Bailey, who voices Abby in "The Last of Us: Part II," revealed terrifying details regarding the backlash she received after the game's release in a recent interview with Naughty Dog. Bailey revealed that she and her newborn son got death threats following the game's leak, revealing the extreme steps taken by some fans in response to her character's controversial actions.

"The worst of it, the really hardcore death threats, got passed along," Bailey said. "They made sure they weren’t anyone that lived close by. Yeah, they were threatening my son who was born during all of it… Yeah, that was rough."

Bailey's disclosure sheds light on the negative aspects of fan culture and the toll it can have on those in the entertainment industry.

Backlash and support for ‘The Last of Us: Part II’

Despite experiencing intense backlash, Bailey got an outpouring of support from both fans and colleagues. Comments on social media platforms expressed support with Bailey and condemned the threats she faced.

"This whole documentary hit really hard," one commenter said. "The whole section on the leaks got me crying. People are just so messed up. The game is a masterpiece on every level."

The support showed a collective respect for Bailey's talent and the team's dedication to The Last of Us: Part II.

Laura Bailey's career and achievements

Aside from her role in the The Last of Us series, Laura Bailey has a remarkable résumé spanning all mediums. She has provided the voice for various legendary characters in both video games and animated series, showcasing her versatility and ability as a performer.

Bailey's prominent roles include Spartan Vale in the Halo series, Jaina Proudmoore in World of Warcraft, and Fetch in the Infamous series. Her efforts in anime dubbing, particularly with Funimation, have garnered her widespread recognition.

In addition to her voice acting work, Bailey is a co-founder and executive producer of Critical Role, a popular narrative and world-building media company. Her presence in Critical Role has cemented her reputation as a key player in the entertainment industry.

Future outlook

With the announcement of a potential third installment in the "The Last of Us" series, suspicion over Laura Bailey's role grows. Despite the difficulties she had throughout the production of "The Last of Us: Part II," Bailey has made no public pronouncements about her future endeavors.

Bailey's talent and contributions to the realm of voice acting and storytelling will continue to be important as the industry grows.

