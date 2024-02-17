TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Lifestyle Blogger, Laura Merritt Walker's 3-year-old son, Callahan passed away following a tragic accident. Merritt Walker and her sister Cristie Merritt Taylor work together on the lifestyle blog Merritt & Style. The demise of Merritt Walker's youngest kid was announced on Instagram on February 12.

The post read, "We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family. Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy."

See post:

A cute picture of Laura, David, and young Callahan smiling together was included on the post. The following black and white picture showed Callahan's hand holding what appeared to be an IV while his parents were holding him. A video of the small child conversing while surrounded by picture books in his Shamrock pajamas was also posted.

Although Callahan's cause of death is unknown, a sergeant from the Texas-based Frisco Police Department told People that the department had responded to a minor drowning report the previous week.

Who are Laura Merritt Walker's sons?

Callahan is the youngest of the three sons that the co-owner of Merritt & Style, and Laura Merritt and her husband David Walker share. Their other two sons are Chamberlain, 7, and Beckham, 10.

Several people, including other bloggers, showered the post with messages of condolence and empathy for the bereaved family after blogger Laura Walker announced on Instagram the death of her youngest son, Callahan Walker.

