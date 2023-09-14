Who is Lauren Boebert? US lawmaker escorted out of Beetlejuice show for creating nuisance

Officials with Denver Arts & Venues said in a report of the incident obtained by NBC News that two patrons were asked to exit the Buell Theatre in Denver amid the performance but did not name Boebert or her companion. The guests were admonished during intermission about their alleged "vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance," which caused three complaints from other attendees, according to the report.

While neither Boebert nor her partner are named in the report, her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, verified the incident to NBC News in a statement.

Who is Lauren Boebert?

Lauren Boebert is an American politician and businesswoman who now represents Colorado's 3rd congressional district in the United States. She was born on December 15, 1986, in Altamonte Springs, Florida, to a conservative family. Boebert rose to national prominence as a result of her divisive political beliefs and vocal advocacy for gun rights.

Lauren Boebert’s post on social media after the incident

The congresswoman, who is seeking a third term next year, also referred to the event in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday night, providing a link to buy tickets to "Beetlejuice" performances at the Denver theatre.

"It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre, and I pleaded guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she added. "Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week, and please let me know how it ends!" she said.

Lauren Boebert escorted out due to disruptive behaviour

The Denver Post was the first to report on the incident. When contacted for comment, Boebert's congressional office sent any questions to the congresswoman's campaign. The Denver Arts & Venue agency's spokeswoman declined to comment.

According to the report, the two spectators were argumentative, and a complaint approximately five minutes into the second act stated that they were loud and recording the show. During performances, patrons are not permitted to photograph or record. When requested to leave, the two guests refused. They were told that if they weren't leaving the venue, they would be trespassing. "I told them I was going to call Denver Police." "They said go get them," according to the report.

According to the story, the two eventually departed from the theater on their own. Surveillance video obtained by the NBC affiliate from the city of Denver shows them being removed from the theater during the "Beetlejuice" performance.

