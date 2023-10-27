Who is Li Keqiang's wife, Cheng Hong? A closer look at former Chinese Premiere's personal life following his demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

There is a narrative of love and friendship that surpasses the confines of leadership in the halls of power, where political titans strut. Cheng Hong, China's former Premier Li Keqiang's humble yet powerful wife, played an essential part in the life of the man who served as China's No. 2 for a remarkable 10 years, as per Times Now.

Their love story, formed in the fire of academia, is a monument to long-lasting partnerships in the face of unrelenting political demands.

Former Chinese Premier's demise

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack in Shanghai at the age of 68, according to Chinese official media. From 2013 to 2023, Li was China's second-in-command for a decade. CCTV revealed the heart attack happened on Thursday, and he died around 12:10 a.m. on Friday.

While Li Keqiang occupied one of China's most important posts, Cheng Hong remained a low-key person. She had no economic interests and avoided the spotlight, preferring to focus on her academic endeavors and family. This quiet demeanor only emphasizes her devotion to her husband and daughter, who studied in the United States before returning to China.

The academic trailblazer

Cheng Hong's journey began in 1957 in Zhengzhou, Henan. As a "sent-down youth" growing up during the turbulent period of the Cultural Revolution, she endured the difficulties of rural life. Her steadfast dedication, on the other hand, drove her to the PLA College of Foreign Languages, now known as the PLA Information Engineering University. This was the first step in her academic quest, ultimately bringing her to Tsinghua University.

Cheng's scholarly interests led her to the United States, where she spent 1995 as a visiting researcher at Brown University in Rhode Island. Her interest in American and British literature on nature and the environment was sparked here, providing the groundwork for her future work.

When she returned to China, she began teaching at the Beijing Institute of Economics, now known as the Capital University of Economics and Business.

The literary translator

Cheng Hong is a prominent English literary translator as well as a professor. She has translated various novels on the topic of naturalism in American literature, including "Wake-Robin," "The Singing Wilderness," and "The Outermost House." Her contribution to bridging the gap between Western and Chinese literary worlds is immense, and she is a recognized academic not only in her native country but also internationally.

