Who is Lil Tay's father Christopher Hope? 5 things to know about former influencer's manager

Content Warning: This article pertains to references to an individual's death.

Internet rap sensation Lil Tay aka Claire Hope passed away at the age of 14. Her untimely death has shocked her fans and the entire nation. Tay's parents announced her death through social media on August 9th. The post read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

The statement went on to say that the couple also just lost their son Jason Tian and that the loss of Claire has made them even more distraught. Her parents stated that an inquiry was being conducted into the deaths of the two children. Christopher J. Hope and Angela Tian are the parents of Tay.

Inquiries about Lil Tay and her brother's deaths were made to the Vancouver Police Department and the British Columbia Coroner's Office. The cause of death remains unclear. Lil Tay and her brother are not listed in the Los Angeles County coroner's database, as stated by the Vancouver Police Department. They mentioned that they have not received any reports of her death, are unaware of it, and are not currently investigating it. Numerous fans are speculating that she might still be alive.



Here are 5 things you need to know about Lil Tay's father Christopher Hope!

Who is Christopher Hope?

Chris Hope is the father of the late Internet rap sensation, Lil Tay. He is a lawyer named Chris Hope based in Vancouver, Canada. Since 2013, he has been working as a lawyer for a corporation in Vancouver. Furthermore, he holds a commercial helicopter pilot license issued by Transport Canada and is a member of the tribunal for the property assessment appeal board. He has also been recognized as a member at large on the executive committee of the Vancouver Bar Association.

Christopher Hope fought a custody battle with his wife Angela

Reportedly, Angela and Christopher were engaged in a court battle over the custody of Tay. Shared custody of Tay was granted to the couple in October 2018, with Christopher being given additional authority over the legal matters concerning his daughter.

Chris Hope was accused of mistreating Lil Tay

Over the years, Hope has defended himself against allegations of mistreatment or abuse towards Lil Tay. He began to grow concerned about the content being produced and desired a more refined direction for her career. Conflict arose between the parents when the mother intended to take the child to Los Angeles, while the father resided in Canada.

Jason Tian accused Chris Hope of physical and mental abuse

In 2021, Jason Tian made allegations against Chris Hope on a GoFundMe page, and the page includes various images of Lil Tay with facial injuries. Chris Hope and his wife Hanee Hope have been accused of both physically and mentally abusing Tay. The GoFundMe campaign managed to raise a significant sum of 17,000 dollars.

Fans suspect Tay's parents Hope and Tian involved in her death

Fans of Lil Tay alleged that she had gone missing, noting her lack of posts since 2018. This led them to suspect that the rapper's parents might be responsible for her and her younger brother's deaths. Numerous fans expressed their suspicions in the comment section, pointing towards the parents' potential involvement. These suspicions were further fueled by the abuse claims that Jason made against Tay and her parents in 2021.

Disclaimer: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

