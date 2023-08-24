Who is Lisa Hu? Oakland woman allegedly missing for 8 years claims she was never gone

On Sunday, the Oakland Police Department revealed that a woman from Oakland who had been missing for almost eight years has been located and is reportedly safe. After it was determined that Lisa Hu was safe, the police removed her from their list of missing people. The Police Department said in a statement, "Someone reported her missing but she wasn't actually missing at all. If someone is reported missing, we are obligated by law to follow up and try to locate them."

Hu vanished on December 8, 2015, and her last known location was the 900 block of 34th Street. Lisa Hu contacted the local law enforcement agency and stated that she had never been reported missing and had no idea that such a complaint had been made, according to the police.

Who is Lisa Hu?

Lisa Hu was first reported missing in December 2015 and she was in her early 20s at the time of her disappearance. According to her family, she had been in good physical and mental health. Hu's whereabouts and what she was doing during the last eight years have not been made public by the police. Her relatives had made the missing person report. The Oakland Police Department launched a large search and rescue operation in response to the original complaint, using every resource at its disposal.

Additionally, they requested assistance from the general public in locating Hu or in giving any pertinent information that may have benefited from the search. Hu, who was born in December 1991, was discovered to have been last seen on December 8, 2015, in the region of Oakland's 900 block of 34th Street.

Lisa Hu reunited with her mother

Following the mother-daughter reunion, they contacted the police jointly, putting an end to the almost ten-year-old missing persons case that the Oakland Police Department had been unable to solve due to a lack of leads. Police have concluded that there was no foul play and that she was not in any way injured or imprisoned against her will. In order to preserve the privacy of the family and former missing individual, authorities have deleted their social media posts on the inquiry.

To note, 303 persons go missing on average each year in the United States, and as of August, there were 5 amber alert cases open nationwide.

