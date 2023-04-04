Who is Lori Vallow Daybell, the ‘cult mom’ facing trial for the murder of her 2 children? 7 things to know

Lori Vallow Daybell is currently facing charges of murdering her two kids in 2020. Three years later, the Idaho-based mother’s court trial has finally begun today with the process of jury selection. On Tuesday, March 31st, it was ruled that Lori Vallow would not get the death penalty if she was proven guilty at the end of the trial. But who is the 49-year-old accused mom and why did she allegedly kill her two youngest children and her husband’s late wife? Scroll below to know everything about the bizarre murder case.

Who are Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell?

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are a couple based in Idaho. The husband-and-wife duo has been accused of murder.

How many times has Lori Vallow Daybell been married?

Lori Vallow Daybell was born on June 26, 1973, as Lori Cox.

She reportedly first got married to an unknown man at the age of nineteen in 1992. They later divorced.

In 1995, she married Williams Lagioia, with whom Lori had her son Colby.

As per The U.S. Sun, Lori married her third husband Joseph Ryan in 2001. She welcomed her daughter Tylee with him on September 24, 2002.

In 2006, she married for the fourth time a man named Charles Vallow. Together they adopted Charles’ grand nephew Joshua Jaxon (JJ).

Lori married her fifth husband Chad Daybell in November 2019, a few weeks after her children went missing.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s arrest

In February 2020, Lori was arrested as she failed to produce proof of life of her children Tylee and JJ to the Madison County’s Prosecutor’s office in January that year.

Below are a few pictures accessed by Daily Mail from Lori Vallow Daybell's late daughter Tylee Ryan's Instagram account.

Religious beliefs in play?

According to Lori’s family members, the 49-year-old hairdresser was part of a ‘doomsday cult’ along with her husband.

Lori has been also connected with the mysterious deaths of three people, including her brother.

Where are Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell now?

Lori and Chad are currently in prison while the trial begins with jury selection on April 3, 2023.

What happened to Lori Vallow’s children Tylee and JJ?

In September 2019, it was reported that Lori Vallow’s daughter Tylee and Joshua Jaxon (JJ) reportedly vanished.

However, neither Lori nor Chad reported the children missing to the cops and when the investigators questioned them about the children, the couple just jetted off to Hawaii.

As per reports, JJ was enrolled in the Kennedy Elementary School on September 3, 2019. However, she later unenrolled him from the school and claimed that she was home-schooling him.

On the other hand, Tylee was last seen with Lori and her uncle Alex Cox on September 8, 2019, at Yellowstone Park.

On November 26, the police conducted a welfare check at Lori and Chad’s family home in Rexburg, when Lori told them that the children were staying at a family friend’s house in Arizona.

When the cops returned to question them the next day, they realised that the couple had lied to them and that they had abruptly vacated their home too.

It was later discovered that Lori had told people that Tylee was dead. Moreover, despite having another older son named Colby, she told them that she had no other younger children.

In February 2020, surveillance footage from the year before showed Lori disposing children’s items at a storage facility around the same time she and Chad Daybell had fled to Hawaii.

Moreover, the authorities in Idaho informed that there were no signs of either Tylee or JJ ever making it to Hawaii.

Later on, the charred remains of Tylee and JJ were found wrapped in plastic and buried at a pet cemetery at Chad’s property. This disturbing discovery was made by the cops at Daybell’s home on June 9, 2020.

What are the charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell?

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are charged with the first-degree murder of her children.

Moreover, Chad is also charged with the murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell who died under ‘mysterious circumstances’ in 2019.

In September 2021, a judge ruled that Lori would spend another 180 days in a mental health facility citing that she was not competent to stand on trial.

Over a year later, on October 8, 2022, Lori Vallow’s case was suspended. It was then ruled that the trial would resume once Lori’s competency could be determined.

And a few days ago, on March 31st, 2023, a judge ruled that Lori will not be given the death sentence if she is proven guilty at the end of the trial.

However, both Chad and Lori have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, conspiracy, and grand theft.

