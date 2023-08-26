Who is Luis Rubiales? Taking a closer look at controversy involving Spanish football chief

On Sunday, August 20, controversy erupted when Spanish football's top official Luis Rubiales grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons despite his country's first FIFA Women's World Cup triumph. Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, and Queen Letizia of Spain performed the honors as the winning Spanish team walked up to receive their medals. This brought attention to Rubiales' behavior with his player. Rubiales took Hermosa by the hand as he moved down the queue of dignitaries and kissed her on the lips. When they were celebrating their title victory, Rubiales was seen carrying Athenea del Castillo Beivide on his shoulder.

When the fury started to spread, people started criticizing him on social media for his actions. On Monday, Mr. Rubiales gave a warm apology but on Friday, he gave a radically different explanation. He said that Ms. Hermoso "moved me close to her body" and lifted him off the ground.

Who is Luis Rubiales?

Rubiales played for a number of lower-division sides until wrapping off his football career in 2009 with Scotland's Hamilton Academical. He was born in Spain's Canary Islands and raised in Motril on the country's Mediterranean coast. He was a contemporary defender who represented the Valencia-based team from 2003 until 2008. Rubiales also got La Liga to consent to provide AFE a portion of its TV broadcasting rights. When 15 international players staged a mutiny last year over the manager's tactics, Rubiales increased the funding for women's football to 406 million euros in 2022, but he still supported Jorge Vilda as the head coach of the national women's team. When the team won the Women's World Cup, the wager was successful, but Rubiales' celebration placed his job on the line.

Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

In a statement issued earlier this week by the soccer federation in Ms. Hermoso's name, she was cited as saying of the soccer chief's actions, "It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup."

On the other hand, Ms. Hermoso requested on Wednesday through her union that measures be taken against Mr. Rubiales. In addition, the National Sports Council vowed to bar him from holding public office on Thursday after receiving at least four complaints for his transgression of the nation's sexual assault law. Mr Rubiales has maintained that it was a free, mutual, and consenting kiss. He also said that he would take Yolanda Diaz, the second deputy prime minister, and other important Spanish politicians to court when they demanded his resignation for what they called harassment.

The 46-year-old reaffirmed that he would not be driven out of his post by what he considered to be a witch hunt in a fervent speech before an emergency general assembly of the RFEF. He said, "I will not resign," He described the last five days' events as a social assassination of his character.

