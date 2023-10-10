Who is Ma’ayan Adam? Israeli TV host posts heartbreaking message as sister gets executed by Hamas militants

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide, death, and physical abuse

With Hamas's recent surprise attacks on Israel, its citizens are currently living out their greatest terror. The start of a violent war between Palestine and Israel has dominated the news due to social media videos of the occurrences circulating widely. The war between Israel and Hamas is claiming many innocent lives.

Ma'ayan Adam, 36 a well-known Israeli television host, had a tragic and heartbreaking incident when her sister, Mapal Adam, was brutally attacked and killed by Hamas at a music festival close to the Gaza border. According to reports, the Israeli woman was executed after she attempted to flee from Hamas terrorists while enjoying a music event close to the Gaza Strip.

Ma'ayan reveals how her sister Mapal was killed in 'execution style'

Ma'ayan Adam, a well-known person recognized for her participation in Israel's version of "Dancing With The Stars" and her hosting of a news program on a well-liked television channel, informed her 300,000 Instagram followers of the heartbreaking news. She revealed that Mapal Adam, her sister, died tragically while hiding under a truck and pretending to be dead in an effort to escape the attackers' grasp.

She wrote, “On Saturday afternoon, in this idyllic setting, Mapal, our baby, hid underneath a truck and pretended as if she were dead. She held out for hours and didn’t move until terrorists killed her execution style,” the bereaved sister wrote. This is the last photo she took, this is her phone. She and her boyfriend, Roey, moved in together this past week and she was the happiest person in the world. He was lying next to her [as she lay on the ground], suffered gunshot wounds in the back, and survived to tell us how she died in his arms."

The Tribe of Nova trance music festival took place close to Reim, a kibbutz near the Gaza frontier that is only a few kilometers from the border that surrounds Israel, and Mapal Adam was one of the thousands of young Israelis who attended.

Terrorists from Hamas opened fire into the partygoers' crowd as they looked for as many people to hold as hostages at the music festival. Following a weekend surprise attack that left more than 1,500 Israelis dead, including at least 260 at a packed music festival that became the scene of one of the worst civilian massacres in Israeli history, the Israeli government pledged Monday to track down Hamas fighters and to punish them.

