Who is Mackenzie Shirilla? 19-year old gets two life sentences for 2022 manslaughter of boyfriend and friend

A judge decided that an Ohio adolescent purposefully crashed her car into a brick wall at 100 miles per hour, killing her boyfriend and a friend. According to Cuyahoga County court documents, Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was found convicted of four charges of manslaughter and felonious violence, two counts of severe vehicular homicide, one offense of narcotics possession, and one count of carrying criminal equipment. The crash occurred on July 31, 2022, in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, where Shirilla's boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, according to the Strongsville Police Department.

Crash into the building

Shirilla was 17 at the time of the crash and is accused of purposefully slamming her black Toyota Camry in a commercial building around 5:30 a.m., according to police and prosecutors. The accident happened around 20 miles southwest of downtown Cleveland. When the police got to the site, they discovered all three individuals inside the Camry unconscious, not breathing, and locked in. Flanagan and Russo were declared dead at the site after firefighters extricated them. Shirilla was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter, according to authorities.

Hell on Wheels

The local judge of Cleveland reported that a video was recorded from the nearby building and the last few seconds of the video was the end of her verdict. "She morphs from responsible driver to literal hell on wheels," Judge said. Michael O’Malley, the prosecutor of the case said that because of these clips the district attorney’s office decided to try Shirilla as an adult.

Justice for the innocent passengers

Russo was referred to as delivering so much joy and happiness to people in a GoFundMe created after the crash for burial expenses. It was stated that his smile could quickly light up a room. In such a short period of time, he motivated many individuals to better themselves. Davion's father, Scott Flanagan, expressed hope in a post on Facebook earlier this week that the judgment will be fair and bring closure to Davion and Dominic's families. "We want justice for our son, who was no more than an innocent passenger searching for a ride home", he said.

