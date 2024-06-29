TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to assault and death.

A former corrections officer from D.C. was sentenced to 42 months in prison in federal court on Friday. According to reports, the sentencing took place after the admission of guilt to a civil rights infraction involving the assault of a handcuffed detainee, who needed a neck brace and two layers of stitches for cuts on his head,

Who is Marcus Bias?

According to court documents, Marcus Bias, now 28 years old, struck the man's skull on a metal door frame. The individual was already under restraint, according to the prosecution, after he allegedly struck another prison officer. Bias was sacked by the prisons department following the evaluation of the incident's footage. Though it happened in 2019, Bias was not arrested for years.

What happened with Marcus Bias?

A US Attorney said in a statement, "The defendant had an obligation to protect the constitutional rights of anyone in his care and custody, just like any other law enforcement official."

According to court documents, the assault occurred after the arrested man—referred to in court documents only by his initials—became involved in a fight with a prison officer. The officer attempted to step in after the guy refused to follow instructions and started using a phone in the dining hall.

Five members of the prison department's Emergency Response Team, including Bias, an officer who had just been on the force for eighteen months, responded with pepper spray and handcuffed the guy after he allegedly attacked the officer with his elbow.

Prosecutors claim Bias attacked the man intentionally

Prosecutors, however, claim that after the guy was sprayed, Bias "intentionally and without provocation" attacked him as the man was being taken to the medical unit for an examination. Additionally, the prosecution maintained that security footage refuted Bias's original report following the assault, which stated that the victim fell against the door frame.

Prosecutors said the victim passed away afterward from unrelated causes to the assault. Bias was also mandated to serve a two-year supervised release period by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. In March, Bias entered a guilty plea to one count of civil rights deprivation.

