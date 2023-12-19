Who is Mariah Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka? Exploring the couple's relationship timeline amidst split rumors

It looks like Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are calling it quits. Tanaka's absence from Carey's performances since the beginning of her Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November has led fans to speculate that the pop icon and her longtime lover have broken up. According to reports, Mariah Carey is celebrating the holidays this year without Tanaka, which is adding fuel to the rumors.

After a working relationship that began in 2006, this is the first Christmas that the Songbird Supreme and creative director have not spent the holidays together. The last time the couple was spotted together was in March, on the occasion of the hitmaker's birthday, which she likes to call her anniversary. Tanaka posted a picture of himself and Carey cuddling and grinning at the time to Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.

Who is Mariah Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka?

In April of 1983, Bryan Tanaka was born in Washington. Tanaka has participated in more than eight international tours and choreographed dances for Beyoncé, according to his teaching bio on the Broadway Dance Center website.

Aside from Madonna and Rihanna, he has collaborated with Usher, Lady Gaga, and numerous other well-known performers. He has been working with Mariah Carey for many years, which is how he began dating her.

Mariah Carey and Bryana Tanaka's relationship timeline

Carey and Tanaka's relationship is barely known to the public due to the singer's desire to keep it that way. Though they had known one another for years prior, they were first linked in the fall of 2016.

2016

Bryan Tanaka, a choreographer, first collaborated with Carey in 2006 while touring as a backup dancer for her. Over the years, the two have continued to work together on tours. According to speculations, Tanaka's performance on The Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour in South Africa caused Carey's millionaire ex-packer to become extremely envious of Tanaka.

February 2017

Carey and her partner eventually revealed their relationship status to the world. They posted images of a passionate kiss on Instagram in February, along with the caption, "No one knows what it means, but it's provocative … it gets the people going!"

2022

Tanaka posted one of his "favorite pictures" of the singer-songwriter on Instagram in observance of his girlfriend's birthday, which Carey prefers to refer to as her anniversary. "Happy Anniversary, my Beautiful Queen," he wrote alongside Carey in the caption of a monochrome photo.

Bryan Tanaka has never held back when it comes to raving about his popular partner. The couple, who started dating in 2016, hasn't stopped showcasing their affection for one another. They have shared innumerable photos of themselves together at the beach, dining out, celebrating Christmas, and, most recently, taking a private jet to Aspen and going on extravagant shopping excursions. Nonetheless, their mutual love of music, performing, and hanging out with Carey's kids is what brought them together.

As of now, neither of them has confirmed their split rumors. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

