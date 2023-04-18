Who is Marilia Mendonca and what is the autopsy photo leak controversy about? Check details

Marilia Mendonca’s autopsy photo leak controversy has been making waves on social media. Her family has issued a statement after shocking images of the late singer’s autopsy at IML have been leaked online. And now, her autopsy has become the subject of controversy on social media platforms, with netizens wondering how her photos got leaked in the first place.

But first, the question remains: who is Marilia Mendonca? Read on to find out.

ALSO READ: Dark and Darker: How to download the playtest? Here's everything you need to know

Who is Marilia Mendonca?

Marilia Dias Mendonca is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist. She was born on July 22, 1995, and she passed away on November 5, 2021. Her parents are Mario Mendonca and Ruth Dias. Marilia has been known as the ‘queen of sofrência', a subgenre of sertanejo music, posthumously. The late singer is now remembered for her contribution to female empowerment and for her remarkable work in sertanejo music.

ALSO READ: Who is Elizabeth Holmes? 10 things to know about the convict who was found guilty of fraud and conspiracy

How did Marilia Mendonca die?

Marilia Mendonca passed away in a plane crash on November 5, 2021. She was on her way to Caratinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil, where she was supposed to perform at a local concert. Her death was confirmed by TV Globo during live coverage. She was just 26-years-old at the time of her death.

ALSO READ: TikTok ban: Montana becomes first state to pass the bill after massive backlash

What is the controversy about Marilia Mendonca’s autopsy photos leak?

On April 13, 2023, numerous photos of Marilia Mendonca’s autopsy were leaked online. The autopsy was done at Legal Medical Institute, or, IML. It should be noted that this is considered a crime according to the Penal Code. The late singer’s family issued a statement expressing their shock and disappointment.

The note read, “We are all shocked just to imagine the possibility of something of this nature exist, and of people being able to spread this type of content. Robson Cunha, the singer’s lawyer, is already in contact with the authorities and will take the necessary measures to punish those responsible. Here we are not only asking but begging you not to share this material.”

Marilia Mendonca’s legal team is currently taking appropriate measures to curb the spread of these controversial pictures.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Khazar Elyassnia? 5 things to know about the sister of accused Nima Momeni in the Bob Lee killing